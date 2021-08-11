Cancel
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield Common Council Preparing Pandemic-Related Game Plan

cwbradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WDLB) -Marshfield officials are once again putting their pandemic-related game plan together, should COVID-19 force more shutdowns this fall. According to WDLB, the Common Council voted 10-0 last night in favor of giving City Administrator Steve Barg authorization to take emergency actions necessary to protect the health and safety of city employees and residents, by restricting access to city hall and other facilities and reinstating the use of remote meetings, if necessary.

