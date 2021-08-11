Four Stroke Baron’s “Sundowner”: Metal Video of the Year?

In a new interview with Bandbond, FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares recalled a particularly funny incident from a major tour the band played in the mid-1990s. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There was one time when we were touring with MEGADETH, and we did about five weeks with MEGADETH in the U.S. And right after the tour, we went on tour with IRON MAIDEN. And so every night, we always say on the microphone, 'Hey, thank you for having us tonight. Are you guys ready for so-and-so?' which is the headlining act. So we had just got off the MEGADETH tour. We went on to the IRON MAIDEN tour. And our singer [Burton C. Bell] says, 'Hey, thank you for having us tonight. If you wanna go to the merch table, buy some merch… Blah blah blah… Are you guys ready for MEGADETH?' And we were on tour with IRON MAIDEN. And it was really funny, because Steve Harris [IRON MAIDEN bassist] was standing on the side of the stage and I wanna say Janick Gers [IRON MAIDEN guitarist]. And they were just laughing at us, they were making fun of us, because [Burton] had one of those 'Spinal Tap' moments."