Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Four Stroke Baron’s “Sundowner”: Metal Video of the Year?

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case it’s not clear from my write-up on their recent single “Friday Knight” and my inclusion of their forthcoming album Classics on my list of 2021’s Best Metal Albums So Far, I think Four Stroke Baron are fucking awesome. Classics might very well turn out to be a classic.

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke#Sundowner#Baron#Metal#Snorricam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
Rock Musicloudersound.com

The 10 worst albums by 10 brilliant 80s bands

You couldn’t move in the 1980s for brilliant albums. Metallica’s Master Of Puppets, Slayer’s Reign In Blood, Iron Maiden’s Number Of The Beast, Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite For Destruction – it seemed like a freshly-minted masterpiece arrived every other week. But not everyone was quite so on top of their...
Rock MusicPosted by
103GBF

10 Rock + Metal Bands With Absolutely Wild Tour Stories

I’ve had my share of wacky nights: the time Andy Dick showed up to a party he wasn’t invited to and took all of our blow (six people’s worth); when that one guy (who shall remain nameless) drunkenly pissed in a Grammy award-winning artist’s pool; or when someone in a touring band stole my prescription anxiety meds after they played a house show in my basement (not cool, dude, I seriously needed those). But I’m not a rock star — I just write about them.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

10 power metal bands that time forgot

With 40 years of headbanging history to choose from, we could fill a top 50 with unfairly overlooked and clandestinely brilliant power metal bands. Weirdly, even though the UK gave the world Queen, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and most of the genre’s foundational cornerstones, it took a long time for the British to truly embrace power metal; DragonForce didn’t debut until 2003, and since Manowar’s 1984 Spectacle of Might Tour our islands haven’t been blessed with very thorough power metal live schedules. So there are tons of killer bands you may have missed, bands who make you want to wave a magic sword just as wildly as Helloween, Sabaton or HammerFall. Here’s 10.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Dee Snider's Leave A Scar: fist-pumping fun set to a soundtrack of heavy metal thunder

Dee Snider loves heavy metal – he named his last album For The Love Of Metal for Chrissake. Many might point to his defence of the genre’s very existence in the Supreme Court as his ultimate act of devotion, but perhaps even more admirable is his unwavering dedication to juggernaut riffs and anthemic choruses. Leave A Scar is business as usual; fist-pumping fun set to a soundtrack of heavy metal thunder, and a sense of dogged PMA delivered with sledgehammer subtlety on the likes of Silent Battles. It might be a pongier variety of cheese than the last album, but it’s easy to forgive when Leave A Scar serves as an unapologetic love letter to a genre Dee has served for almost four decades. The Corpsegrinder guest spot on Time To Choose even shows Dee isn’t sniffy when it comes to metal’s heaviest bastions.
MusicPosted by
Banana 101.5

Slipknot + ZZ Top Dominate Metal + Rock Charts After Deaths of Joey Jordison + Dusty Hill

Slipknot and ZZ Top are filling the top spots of the Apple Music charts following the deaths of Joey Jordison and Dusty Hill. Rock and metal fans are now discovering or rediscovering the music of both bands. Jordison, perhaps the most important metal drummer of the last 25 years, influenced an entire generation with his highly technical and wildly creative playing. The strength of his memory has brought four Slipknot songs into the Top 10 of the Apple Music Metal Songs chart.
MusicPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

40 Years Ago: Iron Maiden Introduced Metal to MTV

Aug. 1, 1981 was the day that MTV invaded cable systems across the U.S. for the first time. "MTV" stood for "Music Television," and the network operated as something of a loosely formatted radio station that played videos. However, as artists didn't routinely film videos, the channel was somewhat limited in what it could play; the channel's early days were particularly free-form; this is definitely reflected in their first-day playlist.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Iron Maiden, Bloodstock, crap cover bands and more on the new Metal Hammer Podcast

The new Metal Hammer Podcast is a Q+A special as Merl and Steve tackle some questions from you lot – our lovely, loyal listeners! We discuss how new Iron Maiden album Senjutsu will affect their Legacy Of The Beast setlist, the upcoming gigs and festivals we're most excited about (bring on Bloodstock!), underrated musicians, the best five years for metal ever, instrumentals, cover bands, Crystal Lake and much more!
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

LACUNA COIL's CRISTINA SCABBIA: 'METALLICA Was The Very First Metal Band That I've Ever Heard'

LACUNA COIL's Cristina Scabbia was recently interviewed on "Speak N' Destroy", a podcast about all things METALLICA, hosted by longtime journalist and METALLICA fan Ryan J. Downey. In the episode, she talks about the impact METALLICA's "black" album and the band on her career; the formation of LACUNA COIL; the story behind the band's signing to Century Media; the relationship between bands like PARADISE LOST, TYPE O NEGATIVE, LACUNA COIL and METALLICA, whose sound and image evolves over the years, with their fans; and more.
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

10 Most Dated Rock + Metal Videos

The music industry was given one hell of shake up with the arrival of MTV in 1981. Once everyone found out the biggest radio station in the world was the TV, the birth of the music video changed the game for the more photogenic rock stars out there. That’s not to say that all of them have aged particularly well.
Music94.3 Jack FM

Megadeth announces bassist for Metal Tour of the Year

Megadeth has announced a new touring bassist, and it’s a familiar face. James LoMenzo, who previously played with the thrash legends from 2006 to 2010, will rejoin the band as their touring bassist for their upcoming Metal Tour of the Year, Rolling Stone reports. LoMenzo takes the place of founding...
Musicmetalinjection

Watch MACHINE HEAD Play Burn My Eyes In Its Entirety for 27th Anniversary Celebration

August 9th marks the 27th anniversary of Machine Head's landmark release, Burn My Eyes. Robb Flynn called on Logan Mader (guitar), and Chris Kontos (drums) who played on the original record to come have some fun on a livestream and play the whole dang thing. Current bassist Jared MacEachern filled out the lineup. Some covers were also sprinkled in.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DINO CAZARES Recalls 'Spinal Tap Moment' From FEAR FACTORY's Tour With IRON MAIDEN

In a new interview with Bandbond, FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares recalled a particularly funny incident from a major tour the band played in the mid-1990s. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There was one time when we were touring with MEGADETH, and we did about five weeks with MEGADETH in the U.S. And right after the tour, we went on tour with IRON MAIDEN. And so every night, we always say on the microphone, 'Hey, thank you for having us tonight. Are you guys ready for so-and-so?' which is the headlining act. So we had just got off the MEGADETH tour. We went on to the IRON MAIDEN tour. And our singer [Burton C. Bell] says, 'Hey, thank you for having us tonight. If you wanna go to the merch table, buy some merch… Blah blah blah… Are you guys ready for MEGADETH?' And we were on tour with IRON MAIDEN. And it was really funny, because Steve Harris [IRON MAIDEN bassist] was standing on the side of the stage and I wanna say Janick Gers [IRON MAIDEN guitarist]. And they were just laughing at us, they were making fun of us, because [Burton] had one of those 'Spinal Tap' moments."
MusicMetalSucks

Ænigmatum’s Deconsecrate: Tech-Death Rarely Sounds This Filthy

The YouTube algorithim proves to be wonderfully on-point yet again: the platform just suggested I might enjoy this new full-album stream of Deconsecrate, the sophomore album from Portland’s Ænigmatum. And because I liked the album art, which as a thumbnail appeared to be an H.R. Giger portrait of a uvula, I hit “play,” and Dio bless you, YouTube, ’cause I fucking love this record.
Theater & DanceMetalSucks

Carcass Release New Single “Dance of Ixtab”

We’re just about a month away from the release of the new Carcass album, Torn Arteries! If you’re like me, and you actually get more impatient the closer you get to the thing you want, you’ll be thrilled to know that the band has released a new single, “Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstance March No. 1 in B).”
MusicMetalSucks

Dark Tranquillity Parts Ways With Drummer and Bassist

Dark Tranquillity have announced that they’re parting ways with drummer Anders Jivarp and bassist Anders Iwers. Jivarp, an original member of the band, has played on all of their releases to date. Iwers joined the Swedish melodeath group in 2016. He appears on Atoma, released that year, as well as...
MusicMetalSucks

Lamb of God’s Sacrament to Receive 15th Anniversary Digital Reissue

In celebration of the fifteenth anniversary of Lamb of God’s massive Sacrament album, Epic Records is issuing an anniversary edition of the album and short documentary. The remastered Sacrament (15th Anniversary) will contain the original album tracks, as well as previously unreleased bonus live tracks recorded at House of Vans Chicago in the band’s only live performance of 2020. The album is scheduled for a digital release on August 20, with a vinyl edition slated for early next year. The “Making of Sacrament” feature, originally included on the Walk with Me in Hell DVD, will premiere on YouTube August 20. Watch the trailer below.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MEGADETH Touring Bassist JAMES LOMENZO Shares Photos From 'The Metal Tour Of The Year' Rehearsals

MEGADETH's new touring bassist James LoMenzo has shared photos from the rehearsal sessions for the band's upcoming "The Metal Tour Of The Year" with LAMB OF GOD. LoMenzo captioned the Instagram post: "I want to take a moment to sincerely thank all my friends and the amazing MEGADETH fans who took the time to wish me well this week. Tour prep has been a blast, it's great to be playing with Dave [Mustaine, guitar/vocals] again! I'm finding that with Kiko [Loureiro, guitar] and Dirk [Verbeuren, drums], MEGADETH feels like a Locomotive bearing down the tracks. I can't wait to see you all out there on 'The Metal Tour of the Year'!"
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEE SNIDER Says 'Rock Stars' Are Missing From Today's Music Scene, But The Passion Has 'Never Been Purer'

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider has once again dismissed the notion that rock is dead. While rock and roll has been king of the music world for decades, in the past few years, it's been unseated by the growing popularity of hip-hop. This has caused many pundits to proclaim the genre "dead" from an industry perspective, noting that it has been eclipsed in all measures by pop, hip-hop, and EDM.

Comments / 0

Community Policy