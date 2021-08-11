Cancel
Michigan State

Monster Storms Rock Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

By Jim Mishler
103.3 WKFR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands across Michigan's Lower Peninsula today are looking at a lot of cleanup work and repairs. Another big line of storms roared across the state overnight. The sounds at times were more like sensations with homes and buildings shaking from pressure waves from the lightning and thunder. There was a lot of power being exhibited by the storm line. As a result, more than 200-thousand homes and businesses throughout Michigan were left without power.

