Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cuomo Resignation, Backed by his Brother, Marked by Denials and Apologies

Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowie Kurtz on Governor Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment scandal, President Biden getting caught off guard by Cuomo question and the Senate passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill sending it to the House. Follow Howie on Twitter: @HowardKurtz.

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Fox News

521K+
Followers
110K+
Post
494M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denials#Apologies#Infrastructure#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Addresses His Brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “I Did Urge Him to Resign, When The Time Came”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned from vacation Monday night and addressed the biggest story to break during his week off the air (at least until the Afghanistan news broke over the weekend): his brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. “This situation is unlike anything I’ve imagined,” the CNN host said, acknowledging that he did not cover his older brother’s scandals. “I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything, I was there to listen, and offer my take,” he added. “My advice to my brother was simple and consistent: own what you did, tell people what you...
Politicsclarencebee.com

Cuomo’s resignation marks end of turbulent period

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent shock waves throughout the state. The governor’s resignation marks the end of a turbulent period in our state’s history. I called on the governor to resign after several serious accusations of sexual harassment were made against him. Again with the release of the attorney general’s investigation, I insisted that he step down. […]
PoliticsNew York Post

Disgraced Gov. Cuomo files for $50K pension ahead of delayed resignation

Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed retirement papers with the state to receive a $50,000 annual lifetime pension — just days before his resignation takes effect over his sexual harassment scandal. “The governor just filed his application for service retirement. The date of retirement is Sept. 1, 2021,” a spokesperson for...
Politicsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: The lesson of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation

And there you have it: The essential difference between today’s Democrats and Republicans. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had credible charges of inappropriate behavior toward women leveled against him, and Democrats removed him from office. Donald Trump faced similar allegations, and Republicans embraced him and elected him to the highest office in the land.
PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

Chris Cuomo says "I never misled anyone" as he admits urging brother Andrew Cuomo to resign

The CNN host, who was on vacation last week when his older brother announced his resignation as New York's governor, waited until the end of his show Monday to confirm that he did advise his brother to resign, as had been reported. Calling his comments the "final word on it," Chris Cuomo told viewers: "I said point-blank, I can’t be objective when it comes to my family, so I never reported on the scandal and when it happened, I tried to be there for my brother.” Chris Cuomo described himself “not an adviser” but a “brother,” admitting that he had continued to offer advice to his brother, even confirming reports that he advised his brother to call it quits. “And yes, while it was something I never ever imagined having to do, I did urge my brother to resign when the time came,” Cuomo said. The CNN host then turned to his critics, saying: “I never misled anyone about the information I was delivering or not delivering on this program. I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward. I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation. I never influenced or attempted to control CNN’s coverage of my family.” He concluded by saying: “As I’ve said, we have rules here at CNN that prevent me from reporting on my brother. They remain in place and will continue to. Tonight, I simply wanted to address something that, given what’s happened, I just felt it needed to be said. This will be my final word on it, and I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to do so.”
Entertainmentfoxwilmington.com

CNN’s Chris Cuomo addresses brother’s resignation, defends his own conduct as anchor: ‘I never misled anyone’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned from his “long-planned vacation” on Monday and briefly addressed the resignation of his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “My brother, as you know, resigned as governor of New York and will be stepping down next week,” Cuomo somberly told his viewers. “There are a lot of people feeling a lot of hurt and a lot of pain right now. And my hope is that ultimately, everyone involved can get to a better place, that some higher good will be served in all of this.”
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Should Gov. Cuomo be impeached despite his resignation?

In her first public appearance since New York Governor Cuomo’s resignation, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul distanced herself from her predecessor, saying two had “not been close, physically or otherwise.” New York Democratic Assembly Member and member of the judiciary committee looking into the allegations against Governor Cuomo, Phil Steck, joins News NOW to share whether the impeachment of the governor should continue after his stepping down and how Lt. Governor Hochul can regain trust with New Yorkers. Aug. 12, 2021.
PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

Report: Chris Cuomo advised brother Andrew Cuomo to resign as New York governor

The New York Times' Michael M. Grynbaum reports, based on two sources, that "Chris Cuomo has regularly spoken with Governor Cuomo by telephone over the past week and advised his brother to resign...The anchor concluded last week that his brother could not survive the political maelstrom, as the governor’s longtime allies abandoned him and support in the Democratic establishment dwindled." As Grynbaum notes, CNN barred Chris Cuomo from participating in strategy sessions with his brother, but he's allowed to speak directly to him. "That distinction is unlikely to placate critics who say CNN erred in allowing Chris Cuomo to keep broadcasting his 9 p.m. news and commentary program while his brother became the focus of a harassment scandal," says Grynbaum. "It was a difficult situation for the network and its president, Jeff Zucker, who had criticized Fox News when its prime-time hosts were enmeshed in former President Donald J. Trump’s administration and campaign. Cuomo Prime Time also helped burnish Andrew Cuomo’s national reputation last year. The governor repeatedly appeared on the program to discuss his response to the nascent pandemic, and his intimate, lengthy on-air conversations with Chris Cuomo, who had fallen ill with the coronavirus, riveted viewers."
Clinton County, NYPress-Republican

Billy Jones and Mark Henry's statements on Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Editor's Note: The statements from State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) regarding the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday were inadvertently unbolded and their mugs not included in the print edition of the Press-Republican on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
New York City, NYriverdalepress.com

Cuomo resigns, 'letting government get back to governing'

To many, it never seemed possible. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would resign today, a week after state attorney general Letitia James concluded an investigation alleging he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women while in office. The three-term governor will leave office in 14 days, replaced by his lieutenant...
PoliticsMarshall Independent

Report on Cuomo should lead to his resignation

The New York State Attorney General’s office released the findings of its five-month investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report asserts that the governor harassed at least 11 women, many of them members of his staff or connected with New York state government. The harassment included suggestive or sexual comments, groping, unwanted hugs and kisses, and so on.
New York City, NYDerrick

'Trauma as his shield': Cuomo's apology, defense criticized

NEW YORK (AP) — He said his actions had been misconstrued, his words misunderstood. He said it was cultural: He hugs, he kisses, he says “Ciao, bella.” He said it was generational: Sometimes he lapses into “honey” or “sweetheart” or tells bad jokes. But of all New York Gov. Andrew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy