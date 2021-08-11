Axiom Verge 2 Launches Later Today

Stumbling across different dimensions will always be a rich vein for video game plotlines, but rarely are they as stylish and fiendishly conceived as Thomas Happ's Axiom Verge games. The solo dev's first entry in the series was a breakout retro hit back in 2015, harking back to the 16-bit Metroid and Castlevania games of yore with its detailed pixel art and retro sensibilities. It turned heads with its dizzying array of guns and tough bosses, but it was its planet full of glitches that sealed the deal, as it felt like you weren't just playing a great Metroidvania, but you were also getting to peek behind the curtain to see what made it tick.