Axiom Verge 2 Launches Later Today

By Jason Guisao
Game Informer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxiom Verge was a true sleeper hit when it launched back in 2015. Solo designer Tom Happ’s love letter to classic 2D Metroid games inundated its audience in a world brimming with creepy, sci-fi creatures while maintaining that nostalgic NES/SNES aesthetic. Axiom Verge 2 was first announced during a Nintendo Indies Showcase in 2019. So, it’s fitting that the anticipated Metroid-like would premiere once again. The sequel looks even more intense than the previous entry.

