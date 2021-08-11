Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G [Video]
Samsung today unveiled its next generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Both devices are premium foldable smartphones built with the craftsmanship and flagship innovations Samsung users have come to love and expect. The third generation of these category-defining devices incorporates key improvements that Samsung foldable users have asked for—making them more durable with more optimized foldable experiences than ever before. From iconic design to immersive entertainment, Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 offer users unique new ways to work, watch, and play.www.iclarified.com
Comments / 0