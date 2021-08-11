Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G [Video]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung today unveiled its next generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Both devices are premium foldable smartphones built with the craftsmanship and flagship innovations Samsung users have come to love and expect. The third generation of these category-defining devices incorporates key improvements that Samsung foldable users have asked for—making them more durable with more optimized foldable experiences than ever before. From iconic design to immersive entertainment, Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 offer users unique new ways to work, watch, and play.

www.iclarified.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Electronics#5g#Galaxy#Design#Flex#Bureau Veritas#Multi Active Window
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Electronicstrue-tech.net

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Launched: Specifications, Pricing, and Everything you need to know!

Samsung foldable legacy continues as the company has just taken the wraps off its third installment of the Galaxy Z Fold device. Just like last year, the Fold3 was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event alongside the Galaxy Flip3, Galaxy Note 21 series, Galaxy Watch 4, and also new Galaxy Buds2. With the Galaxy Z Fold2 last year, Samsung has proved the concept. The South Korean giant has listened to consumers and has fixed every single flaw that plagued its initial Fold. But, the device was still launched at a whopping $2000. With that said, let us kick off this roundup with the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 itself!
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung Galaxy phones rumored removing (some) ads

Today it appears that Samsung unofficially announced they’d be removing advertisements from inside their own apps. This means the Samsung Galaxy device apps like Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and so forth. It’s been ages since we last heard about even the possibility that Samsung would remove advertisements for their own products inside the apps that are placed in their own products!
Cell PhonesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphone has a 7.6″ Infinity Flex Display for multitasking

Designed with multitasking in mind, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphone has two displays. The 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display main screen works together with the 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED cover screen. Additionally, the increased viewing area is great for all kinds of apps, and the 29% greater brightness ability doesn’t require any more energy. Not only that, but both screens boast a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Moreover, this phone boasts an IPX84 water-resistance that can stand up to rain as well as super-strong Armor Aluminum and tough Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for drop and scratch protection. Built with the thin, sleek Hideaway Hinge, it stays in place at any angle. Another awesome feature of this smartphone is that it offers S Pen functionality on its foldable screen. Jot down notes with ease while you take a video call or read an email.
ElectronicsThe Verge

The Galaxy Watch 4 is still more a Samsung wearable than a Google one

This week was supposed to be the first day of Google’s big reentry into flagship smartwatches. Samsung is back on board after years of Tizen-based wearables, with its new Galaxy Watch 4 that runs the new, revitalized Wear OS 3. It’s the smartwatch OS that merges the best of Google and Samsung’s discrete platforms together.
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

Foxconn to Assemble Camera Modules for iPhone 13 [Report]

Apple has tasked Foxconn with assembling iPhone 13 camera modules rather than purchasing the modules pre-assembled, according to a new report from TheElec. The decision to have Foxconn assemble the modules was made to save costs. Previously, Apple acquired assembled camera modules from LG InnoTek, Sharp, and O'Film. Hyvision System...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 support Qi wireless charging?

Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 support Qi wireless charging?. Samsung just announced two excellent smartwatches alongside its 2021 foldable lineup. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic feature some fantastic specifications and boast stellar displays. Factor in Wear OS 3, and you have the best Apple Watch contender in the Android smartwatch scene. The two Samsung wearables from the Galaxy Watch 4 series are very similar, but they have a few differences.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Xiaomi Redmi 10 official image spotted?

Xiaomi had officially revealed the image of the Redmi 10 and it will be launching soon. According to sources, the device runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Redmi 10 does comes with a 6.5-inch display with...
NFLxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Apple Watch Series 6: Which one should you buy?

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 series is here. It includes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic that carries a classic timepiece look, as its name suggests. With Apple Watch Series 6 being the gold standard in the smartwatch market, it’s natural to compare the new Samsung smartwatch with the Apple offering, and that’s what we are going to do here. We’re going to pit the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs. the Apple Watch Series 6 to see how the two smartwatches stack up against each other.
Electronicsanandtech.com

Samsung Display Announces Polarizer-less OLED With 25% Less Power

Today Samsung Display Company (SDC) is announcing the introduction and mass production of a new generation of OLED panel called “Eco²OLED”. While the news here is rather short, it’s actually a massive technically undertaking and shift from past generation OLED panel technologies, as the new panel type is making due without the classical polarizer layer in-between the actual panel and cover glass.
Technologytechnave.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Malaysia pre-order: Foldable 120Hz display and under display camera from RM3999

Samsung has officially announced that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphones that are priced from RM3999 and RM6699 respectively, will be available for pre-order from 19 August until 21 September 2021. In addition to being one of the first to get the smartphone, you’ll also be getting additional goodies such as a 1-year Samsung Care+ Plan worth RM799 and a Samsung Online Store e-voucher worth up to RM850.
BusinessSamMobile

Samsung will soon stop showing ads in its stock apps

Last year, Samsung started to show ads and promotions in some of its stock apps like Samsung Music, Samsung Pay, Samsung Themes, and Samsung Weather. Galaxy smartphone and tablet users were pretty outraged over this move and questioned whether they should continue buying products from Samsung. Now, it is being reported that those ads might go away soon.
Businessgizmochina.com

TCL Technology to supply OLED panels for smartphones to Samsung

Last year, Samsung sold its LCD production line in Suzhou to TCL Technology and the South Korean giant also acquired a stack in the Chinese company. Now, it appears that both the companies are taking their relationship to the next level. As per the reports, TCL will now be supplying...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

One UI 4.0 to bring SoundAssistant Support to Samsung Dex

We don’t know much about One UI 4.0 except that Samsung is preparing this and that it is Android 12-based. We just recently saw that the new Samsung smartphones will be running on One UI 3.1.1 so we know we won’t see version 4 anytime soon. But it looks like a GoodLock moderator has confirmed at least one thing that we may expect: SoundAssistant support for Samsung Dex. We may soon see beta testing for it but don’t hold your breath just yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy