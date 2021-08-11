Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G [Video]

Designed with multitasking in mind, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphone has two displays. The 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display main screen works together with the 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED cover screen. Additionally, the increased viewing area is great for all kinds of apps, and the 29% greater brightness ability doesn’t require any more energy. Not only that, but both screens boast a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Moreover, this phone boasts an IPX84 water-resistance that can stand up to rain as well as super-strong Armor Aluminum and tough Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for drop and scratch protection. Built with the thin, sleek Hideaway Hinge, it stays in place at any angle. Another awesome feature of this smartphone is that it offers S Pen functionality on its foldable screen. Jot down notes with ease while you take a video call or read an email.