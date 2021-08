Local authorities made five felony controlled substance and marijuana arrests from Aug. 1-4, 2021, according to arrest and jail reports. Tacka Dashell Gotcher was involved in a Sulphur Springs Police Department Special Crimes Unit investigation in which an undercover purchase of methamphetamine took place the previous day, SCU Lt. Mark Estes alleged in arrest reports. The SCU officers secured a felony warrant for her arrest, served it at a South Broadway Street address where she had been staying and took her into custody at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 3, 2021. Gotcher remained in Hopkins County jail Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 on the manufacture or delivery of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 on the second-degree felony charge.