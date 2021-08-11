Around the Farm 8/10/21: Alaska is in Arizona

ACL – Indians 5, Angels 2. DSL – Indians Blue 3, Rays1 2 (Susp 4, Rescheduled 9/3) Jose Tena (Lake County, SS): 3/5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R – The Captains only big inning of the night was in the first and got going when Tena singled after the first two batters walked. Tena advanced to third on an error and scored on a Victor Nova single to end the scoring. He then homered to lead off the eighth, then doubled with two outs in the ninth, but was unable to score.