Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Around the Farm 8/10/21: Alaska is in Arizona

By Tony Lastoria
indiansbaseballinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACL – Indians 5, Angels 2. DSL – Indians Blue 3, Rays1 2 (Susp 4, Rescheduled 9/3) Jose Tena (Lake County, SS): 3/5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R – The Captains only big inning of the night was in the first and got going when Tena singled after the first two batters walked. Tena advanced to third on an error and scored on a Victor Nova single to end the scoring. He then homered to lead off the eighth, then doubled with two outs in the ninth, but was unable to score.

indiansbaseballinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Durango
Person
John Rodriguez
Person
Brad Peacock
Person
Konnor Pilkington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Clippers#Scoreboard Triple A#Toledo Mudhens 9#Lake County Captains#Delmarva Shorebirds 1#Ss#Bb#Mud Hens#Rbi#K Peacock#K#Milan Tolentino Lrb#Acl Indians#Rp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
Posted by
Reuters

FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission refreshed its antitrust case against Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Thursday, adding more detail on the accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and once again asking a judge to force the social media giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.
Posted by
Reuters

Scientists question evidence behind U.S. COVID-19 booster shot drive

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Biden administration's plan to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters is based on concerns that a decrease in the vaccines' ability to protect against milder infections could also mean people will have less protection against severe illness, a premise that has yet to be proven, scientists said on Thursday.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge blocks Biden's limits on immigrant arrests, deportation

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing its guidance limiting who can be arrested and deported by U.S. immigration agents, siding with two Republican-led states - Texas and Louisiana - that had challenged it. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, in Corpus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy