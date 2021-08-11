Virgin Atlantic to start transatlantic flights from Edinburgh
Virgin Atlantic will launch flights to Barbados and Orlando from Edinburgh as part of wider capacity growth to the region. The UK carrier says it will operate twice-weekly flights from Edinburgh to Barbados from 5 December. Virgin Atlantic says the route represents its first international flights from the Scottish capital in the carrier’s 37-year history and will be Scotland’s only direct service to the Caribbean.www.flightglobal.com
