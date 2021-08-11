Cancel
Technology

Apple faces lawsuit for Face ID, starts selling Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

By Alessandro Mascellino
biometricupdate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-Practicing Entity (NPE) Altpass LLC has filed a case against Apple in the U.S., claiming certain iPhone security features including Face ID biometrics infringe on its own patents, Apple Insider reports. In particular, the firm refers to its U.S. Patents 7,725,725 and 8,429,415, which were filed respectively in 2006 and...

