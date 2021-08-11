Apple faces lawsuit for Face ID, starts selling Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Samsung Eco² OLED panel debuts on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Let’s kick the week off with some official news, starting with some new information on the products we got last week from Samsung. Oh and by the way, for those of you who want the deals, we’ve decided to just add them to the description to keep the video a little shorter. Last week at Unpacked we got two new foldables with a ton of improvements but, apparently there’s another improvement Samsung didn’t tell us about when it comes to the display… until today for some odd reason.. Sammy says that the Z Fold 3 uses a new Eco2 OLED display that brings a new laminated structure that’s able to reduce the light reflection from the OLED layer. With this new tech it doesn’t require a polarizing layer anymore, making the OLED panel slimmer and power efficient in the process, which can I just say, yes.. It’s probably why this Z Fold 3 has gotten slimmer. They’re claiming that this new panel is 25% more power efficient than previous generation OLED screens and it also allows for more light to pass through, and yes that’s what enables the Under Display Camera as well. Apparently the only drawback here is that it’s a little bit more complicated to manufacture, so it makes sense that they only decided to add it to their most expensive smartphone.. Even if the selfie camera isn’t the best, let’s hope this technology makes its way on to other smartphones because, we all love better battery life right?