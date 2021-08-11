Cancel
Minnesota State

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, August 11

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 1,632 new cases and 10 newly reported deaths. Approximately half (823) of the 1,632 cases are from the 7-county Twin Cities metro area.

The state's death toll is 7,715 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 58.5% (4,520) were residents of long-term care.

As of August 9, the state reported that 3,219,639 (an increase of about 5,000 from Tuesday's report) people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,028,910 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 45%
  • 16-17: 54%
  • 18-49: 60%
  • 50-64: 73%
  • 65+: 92%
  • Total population: 58%

54.4% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 64.4% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through August 10, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 344 (up from 333 reported Tuesday).

Of those hospitalized, 96 people were in intensive care and 248 were receiving non-ICU treatment. It's the highest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations since May 24-26.

Testing and positivity rates.

The 1,632 positive results in Wednesday's update were from 22,551 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 7.23%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 4.81%, which has been rising as the Delta variant spreads, having recently been below 1%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open. That 5% threshold is based on total positives divided by total tests.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 10,870,599 (up from 10,848,125)
  • People tested: 4,751,261 (up from 4,736,898)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,219,639 (up from 3,214,610)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,028,910 (up from 3,025,683)
  • Positive cases: 622,216 (up from 620,591)
  • Deaths: 7,715 – 425 of which are "probable*" (up from 7,705)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 607,480 (up from 606,738)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

