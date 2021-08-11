TIFF 2021: New Films From ‘Memoria,’ ‘Spencer,’ ‘A Hero’ & More Added To Lineup

No artist captures the aimless pain of alienation quite like Tsai Ming-liang. His first feature, 1992’s “Rebels of the Neon God,” can almost be described as “The 400 Blows,” by way of “Taipei Story,” (only stranger) Tsai being quite possibly the third most influential director of Taiwan’s second New Wave movement, alongside Edward Yang and Hou Hsiao-hsien. One of the most compelling aspects of Tsai’s movies is the ongoing evolution of his career-long relationship with actor Lee Kang-sheng, whom Tsai treats as his own spin on Jean-Pierre Léaud’s Antoine Doinel from François Truffaut’s body of work, following Lee’s intimate growth, or lack thereof, across 10 films.