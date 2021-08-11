Cancel
TIFF 2021: New Films From ‘Memoria,’ ‘Spencer,’ ‘A Hero’ & More Added To Lineup

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the first big announcements for this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was the special IMAX debut of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune.” But make no mistake, the sci-fi epic is definitely not the only special event at this year’s TIFF. The folks at TIFF just announced the remaining sections of this year’s festival, including three special event films that are going to be exciting for film fans.

