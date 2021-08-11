‘Dead For A Dollar’: Rachel Brosnahan Joins Christoph Waltz & Willem Dafoe In Walter Hill’s New Western
Back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Walter Hill was everywhere. The writer-director-producer has his name attached to a ton of classics, including “The Warriors,” “48 Hrs.,” and “Aliens.” But in recent years, the aging filmmaker hasn’t been nearly as prolific, only releasing a handful of films and TV episodes since 2000. But the 79-year-old filmmaker has a new film lined up, “Dead for a Dollar,” and judging by the cast, this could be the biggest Walter Hill production in decades.theplaylist.net
Comments / 0