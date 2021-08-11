‘Dead For A Dollar’: Rachel Brosnahan Joins Christoph Waltz & Willem Dafoe In Walter Hill’s New Western

Some indie stalwarts have been around for so long; you’re kind of surprised when you realize they haven’t worked with another indie veteran. Such is kind of the case with actor Ethan Hawke and indie filmmaker Abel Ferrara. Yes, Hawke showed up in Ferrara’s 2008 documentary “Chelsea Hotel,” interviewed about staying in the famous hotel, but he’d actually never starred or appeared in any of Ferrara’s many narrative feature-length films, an oddity considering the same paths they often traveled. Well, that wrong is righted in Ferrara’s upcoming film, “Zeros And Ones,” which made its premiere at the Locarno Film Festival this week (read our review), and today, Ferrara just won the Best Director prize at the festival.