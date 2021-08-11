Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Dead For A Dollar’: Rachel Brosnahan Joins Christoph Waltz & Willem Dafoe In Walter Hill’s New Western

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Walter Hill was everywhere. The writer-director-producer has his name attached to a ton of classics, including “The Warriors,” “48 Hrs.,” and “Aliens.” But in recent years, the aging filmmaker hasn’t been nearly as prolific, only releasing a handful of films and TV episodes since 2000. But the 79-year-old filmmaker has a new film lined up, “Dead for a Dollar,” and judging by the cast, this could be the biggest Walter Hill production in decades.

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Walter Hill
Person
Willem Dafoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesNME

Willem Dafoe addresses ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ return rumours

Willem Dafoe has addressed rumours that he could return to the Spider-Man franchise in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel fans have long been speculating about the full cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home after it was revealed earlier this year that JK Simmons would be reprising his role as J. Jonah Jameson from the Tobey Maguire-era Spider-Man films.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Scarlett Johansson joins Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie in all-star movie

Scarlett Johansson is the latest star to join Wes Anderson's next movie, which is currently shooting in Spain. The cast includes several Anderson favourites, such as Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman. The Black Widow star joins other big-name newcomers Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie. Homeland's Rupert Friend will also star.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Willem Dafoe Still Plays Coy About Appearance As Green Goblin

The Multiverse is expected to become a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, as we’ve seen “Loki” bring it to a boil after some teases at the end of “WandaVision.” While many are excited about Sam Raimi’s “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness,” the big one fans are hoping that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will give them glimpses of is Jon Watts‘ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Where we see Tom Holland’s Spidey teaming up with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, which is said to have a big Multiverse component as well.
Video GamesIGN

Willem Dafoe Shares The Method Behind His Video Game Voice Roles

You know Willem Dafoe. The veteran actor of over 100 movies is practically a household name in American cinema. But if you play video games you’ll hear Dafoe in about a week in Annapurna Interactive’s new game 12 Minutes from one-man developer Luis Antonio. IGN was able to sit down...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Abel Ferrara Says Shia LaBeouf Will Star In His Next Film About The Italian Saint Padre Pio

Legendary filmmaker Abel Ferrara has never been a creator to avoid risks. He’s the type of director that will happily tempt fate by going down the path less traveled in the name of art. And it would seem that Ferrara is set to do that once again with his next project, a proposed film about the Italian Saint Padre Pio, as the filmmaker has revealed Shia LaBeouf is set to be his star.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Abel Ferrara Adds Shia LaBeouf to Padre Pio Biopic; Willem Dafoe Circling

Putting the discourse to test as if it sought sanctification, Abel Ferrara has revealed Shia LaBeouf—whose most recent news cycle was, put one way, undesirable—will lead his next film, a biopic of Italian saint Padre Pio. This has been a years-long project for Ferrara, who explored Pio’s life in a 2015 documentary, Searching for Padre Pio, that he recently told us was a way to “film the research.” [Variety]
MoviesGamespot

Willem Dafoe And James McAvoy Talk The Splendor Of Acting In The Time-Loop Thriller Twelve Minutes

The conceit of a time-loop, its infinite cycles and the stress of finding a way out, is a familiar one. Yet, the upcoming narrative adventure game, Twelve Minutes, focuses on a more intimate and emotional experience about the lives of others and the secrets they hide. A nameless protagonist is caught in an unending time-loop within his apartment, and players will have to uncover long-held secrets about central characters, a girlfriend who's caught in the middle, and an intruder that ends his life.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Walter Hill’s TRESPASS

In 1992 Walter Hill took a dusty old script written by Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis and transformed it into an action-packed contemporary version of The Treasure Of The Sierra Madre. That script was called The Looters, but a post Rodney King world saw the film renamed Trespass. It may have failed at the box office on its initial release due to a poor release schedule and the LA Riots, but Hill’s film still shines almost 30 years on and it offers-up fun performances and some seriously punchy action.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Willem Dafoe refuses to confirm or deny if he’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Willem Dafoe has refused to be Willem Da-friend to Spider-Man fans by not revealing if he’s in No Way Home. Ever since Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina’s return to the Spider-verse was announced, fans have been waiting for confirmation that Dafoe is coming back as well. There have been plenty of rumours over the last few months that he will be in the movie, but there’s been no official confirmation.
Moviesepicstream.com

Willem Dafoe Offers Cryptic Update About Rumored Spider-Man: No Way Home Involvement

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We're just a few months away from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and as frustrating as it already is, it's quite obvious that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are purposely prolonging the arrival of the film's first official teaser, a strategy that is certainly paying off so far because it's creating a ton of buzz all over social media.
FIFACNET

12 Minutes: James McAvoy, Willem Dafoe say indie thriller offers lesson in empathy and perspective

12 Minutes, a dark indie thriller from creator Luis Antonio and Annapurna Interactive, arrives for Xbox and Steam on Aug. 19. The new game tells the story of a couple's life derailed by a violent home invasion. The shocking events trap you in a time loop. You'll relive the horrific 12 minutes again and again, until you gather enough clues and information to change the night's outcome and break out of the loop.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Wild Indian’ Trailer: The Past Bites Back In A New Drama With Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Eisenberg & More

The past comes back to haunt one man in the new trailer for “Wild Indian.” Years after covering up his classmate’s murder and holding in that secret, Michael has moved off his reservation and started a new life with his wife, son, and a new job. But when the one person who knows his secret reemerges in his life, Michael has to do what he can to protect his new life.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Zeros & Ones’ First Look: Watch The First 2 Clips Of Ethan Hawke In Abel Ferrara’s Locarno Award-Winning Drama

Some indie stalwarts have been around for so long; you’re kind of surprised when you realize they haven’t worked with another indie veteran. Such is kind of the case with actor Ethan Hawke and indie filmmaker Abel Ferrara. Yes, Hawke showed up in Ferrara’s 2008 documentary “Chelsea Hotel,” interviewed about staying in the famous hotel, but he’d actually never starred or appeared in any of Ferrara’s many narrative feature-length films, an oddity considering the same paths they often traveled. Well, that wrong is righted in Ferrara’s upcoming film, “Zeros And Ones,” which made its premiere at the Locarno Film Festival this week (read our review), and today, Ferrara just won the Best Director prize at the festival.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Apple Expected To Land Sue Mengers Biopic Starring Jennifer Lawrence & Directed By Paolo Sorrentino

Academy Award-winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino (“La Grande Bellezza,” “The Young Pope“) and Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up,” “Silver Linings Playbook“) are teaming up for an untitled biopic about the trailblazing Hollywood superagent Sue Mengers. Mengers crashed the Hollywood boys club of agenting in the ’60s and ’70s with an outsized personality to go with her client list that included actors like Barbra Streisand, Candice Bergen, Peter Bogdanovich, Michael Caine, Dyan Cannon, Cher, Joan Collins, and many more.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain Reunite in HBO’s Bergman Remake

We have only a month or so to wait until Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain are reunited on-screen for HBO’s adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes From a Marriage.” With the release of HBO’s official trailer for the limited series comes confirmation that it will debut September 12 on HBO and HBO Max. “Scenes From a Marriage” will world premiere several episodes at the Venice Film Festival ahead of its premiere. “Scenes From a Marriage” is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 miniseries of the same name. The series transports the ’70s-set story of the Swedish original to modern day America. Chastain...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Scarlett Johansson Joins Wes Anderson’s Latest Movie

While she might be currently in a very public spat with Disney over a lawsuit she filed against the company because of “Black Widow” back-end money, the hubbub around it is not stopping Scarlett Johansson. The actress is joining the cast of Wes Anderson’s latest film, something that’s becoming even a more star-studded affair than usual. Shot in Spain, though it’s unclear if it’s set in Spain or has anything to do with the culture there, it looked like Anderson’s film was going to be a very familiar affair in terms of casting—many, many Anderson regulars in the ensemble like Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, etc.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Scarlett Johansson To Work With Wes Anderson Amid Disney Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson, who recently made headlines for filing a lawsuit against Disney, is all set to work with director Wes Anderson. The upcoming untitled project will feature the "Grand Budapest Hotel" director's frequent collaborators, including actors Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman. Besides directing the movie, Anderson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy