12 Cases, 3 Deaths Linked to COVID Outbreak in Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak associated with a Durango car dealership has led to three deaths and infected another 12 people, local health authorities say. San Juan Basin Public Health issued a statement on the outbreak related to the Nissan of Durango dealership on Tuesday, The Durango Herald reports. Five of the cases stem from the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, and two are so-called “breakthrough” cases involving fully vaccinated people, the agency said.