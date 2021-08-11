Cancel
Virginia State

WARNER & KAINE STATEMENT ON NOMINATIONS OF ABER FOR EASTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA, KAVANAUGH FOR WESTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement on President Biden’s nominations of Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) Jessica Aber and Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia (WDVA) Christopher Kavanaugh to fill the U.S. Attorney vacancies in the Eastern District of Virginia and the Western District of Virginia, respectively:

