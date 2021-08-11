Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Dohrn Transfer Implements Trailer Trackers

dcvelocity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDohrn Transfer Company Implements Trailer Trackers. Dohrn one of first LTL carriers to use trailer trackers. Rock Island, IL (August 11, 2021) – Dohrn Transfer Company (Dohrn), a leader in transportation, warehouse and logistics services, announced today, the company has completed full implementation of trailer trackers for their LTL service. Dohrn is one of the first LTL carriers in the industry to offer this level of tracking on its trailers.

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vp Of Sales Marketing#Gps#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Air Cargo Software Tracks Status and Location of Individual Cargo Pieces

Unisys Corporation released what is said to be the first-of-its-kind air cargo software that enables airlines to track the status and location of each piece of a shipment throughout the journey, providing visibility to freight forwarders. “With the growth of e-commerce and the increased quantities of special cargo flown, online...
Industrydcvelocity.com

Power-only trucking service avoids empty trailer moves, Convoy says

Digital freight network provider Convoy today unveiled a power-only trucking network that it says can help shippers save money by avoiding empty trailer moves. The service provides private fleets with nationwide capacity to haul their preloaded and empty dry van trailers, operating as part of the Seattle-based firm’s “Convoy Go” drop-and-hook program. The Convoy Go platform allows trailers to be preloaded in advance of a truck’s arrival, helping shippers avoid “live loading” delays and costs.
IndustryAviation Week

Industry Tracker: Traffic, Fleet On The Rise

The commercial aviation fleet continues to grow as domestic traffic picks up and transborder travel increases. The fleet of in-service aircraft grew a couple hundred more in July, and the number of aircraft classified as either parked or parked/reserve dropped to 11%, down from 19% in June... Industry Tracker: Traffic,...
IndustryThe Future of Things

Shipping Service Considerations for Businesses

Shipping services have changed the way businesses operate. Shipping services help companies get products to their customers faster and cheaper while also reducing customer complaints. Shipping is one of the most important elements of business operations today. It has evolved from a simple service to an integral part of a company’s success.
Computersaithority.com

American Residential Services Selects IFS Field Service Software to Automate Nationwide 24/7 Service Operations

IFS Enables Ars/Rescue Rooter to Optimize Workforce Productivity to Provide 24/7 Heating, Plumbing and A/C Support and Emergency Services to Customers Nationwide. IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications company, announced that American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), the nation’s largest provider of 24/7 residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, will implement IFS software to improve its workforce scheduling, customer experience and profitability. The IFS solution, deployed in the cloud, will play a key role in optimizing workforce productivity, ensuring both technicians and parts are delivered in the right time and place quickly and efficiently, through advanced capacity planning, scheduling, and deployment features.
Economydcvelocity.com

Ryder and Waymo agree to build maintenance network for self-driving trucks

As autonomous trucks steer themselves into increasing numbers of pilot programs and proof-of-concept tests, practitioners are increasingly considering the question of how to maintain the high-tech vehicles. The logistics and transportation provider Ryder System Inc. and autonomous driving developer Waymo took a step toward answering that question this week when they announced they had formed a partnership to provide maintenance for Class 8 autonomous trucks.
Industrydcvelocity.com

Trucking carriers enjoy strong freight market despite slight dip in June

Market conditions for trucking carriers might have peaked, but they remain very strong and are forecast to remain in the double-digit positive range for the balance of 2021, according to report from the transportation analyst firm FTR. FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index (TCI) for June declined to 12.61 from a reading...
Portland, ORdcvelocity.com

Daimler invests in digitalized truck insurance startup

The manufacturer Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is investing in a commercial auto insurance technology startup that is focused on the trucking sector, saying the firm’s approach could help fleets reduce their insurance costs by analyzing real-time driver behavior through telematic devices. Portland, Oregon-based DTNA and investing firm McVestCo joined...
Industrydcvelocity.com

Dangerous Goods Symposium to Examine Hazmat Supply Chain Issues

August 17, 2021 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the key session topics for its virtual 2021 Dangerous Goods Symposium, September 13 – 23. This annual event gives supply chain and business professionals the opportunity to hear from the world’s leading trainers, shippers and regulators about the latest trends, updates and best practices impacting the DG industry.
Softwaredcvelocity.com

Maven Machines Announces New CPO

PITTSBURGH –– August 17, 2021 — Maven Machines, a premier fleet management and telematics software company in the commercial trucking and transportation industry, today announces the appointment of Bob Cunningham as chief product officer. With experience in product leadership, technical software development, SaaS, and engineering, Cunningham will strengthen Maven’s position within the fleet management technology industry.
Electronicsdcvelocity.com

BMG Announces Industry-Leading C-RUSH System

BEAVERTON, Michigan – Brown Machine Group (BMG) is pleased to announce the -aXatronics C-RUSH System, designed for use in paper cup manufacturing applications. The first of its kind to automatically remove sidewalls, or Blanks, from high-speed, vertical die-cutters and robotically place them into work-in-progress containers, the C-RUSH System significantly reduces manual labor and improves die-cutter productivity. C-RUSH is equipped with SMART-DOLA™ – a new patent pending die-cutter output lane assembly (DOLA) fixture that dramatically improves overall system throughput.
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Wakefern Implements Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Retailer-owned grocery cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. has introduced reusable plastic containers (RPCs) in its banners’ produce departments to enhance quality and sustainability, and reduce costs for customers. By working with such global RPC providers as Tampa, Fla.-based IFCO and Atlanta-based Tosca, Wakefern is able to maximize supply chain efficiency through...
Retaildcvelocity.com

Big box retailer utilizes ResinDek® flooring for ergonomic benefits

With today's tight job market, it's more important than ever to make sure employees are comfortable on the job in order to attract and retain staff. And when workers aren't sore and achy, they're able to be more productive. Increased worker comfort is the reason one of North America's largest...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Agricultureleelanaunews.com

Man restores old farm implements

From threshers to hay wagons to antique tractors that keep running; a piece of farming history stays alive. Centerville Township resident Larry Wichern is an antique restorer and proud great-great grandfather who shows off his classic steam engine tractors every year at the Buckley Old Engine Show during the third weekend of August. “When I was 12 years old, they […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy