Dohrn Transfer Implements Trailer Trackers
Dohrn Transfer Company Implements Trailer Trackers. Dohrn one of first LTL carriers to use trailer trackers. Rock Island, IL (August 11, 2021) – Dohrn Transfer Company (Dohrn), a leader in transportation, warehouse and logistics services, announced today, the company has completed full implementation of trailer trackers for their LTL service. Dohrn is one of the first LTL carriers in the industry to offer this level of tracking on its trailers.www.dcvelocity.com
