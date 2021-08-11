MU Spirit of Service Scholar gets leadership opportunity through new AmeriCorps program
Marymount University’s Saints’ Center for Service has been awarded the K2H Civic Futures AmeriCorps Program grant through the nonprofit Campus Compact, furthering the University’s commitment to service. Through the Civic Futures Program, an AmeriCorps member will implement civic engagement opportunities for students at K-12 schools or community-based organizations in partnership with Marymount.marymount.edu
