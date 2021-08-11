Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Recipe: Chewy Granola Bars with Cranberries and Walnuts

By America’s Test Kitchen
Posted by 
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eikrN_0bOc272Z00

As the kids head back to school, these chewy granola bars are great to have on your baking menu. It’s a perfect make-ahead snack and travels well.

A quick note: Don’t use quick, instant, or extra-thick rolled oats in this recipe. Rolled oats (also called old-fashioned or regular oats) are whole oats that have been steamed and then rolled. If these same oats are rolled very thinly, they are called quick oats because they cook, well, more quickly. Instant oats are cooked and then dehydrated, so they don’t need any more cooking, just hot water.

Chewy Granola Bars with Cranberries and Walnuts

Makes 12 bars

  • 3/4 cup walnuts
  • 1 1/4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup raw sunflower seeds
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/2 cup dried apricots
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup Rice Krispies cereal
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries

Directions:

1. Adjust oven rack to the middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Make an aluminum foil sling for an 8-inch square metal baking pan. Spray foil with vegetable oil spray.

2. In a food processor, pulse walnuts until finely chopped, about 10 1-second pulses. Transfer walnuts to a rimmed baking sheet. Add oats and sunflower seeds to the baking sheet and spread into an even layer. Bake until oats are lightly browned, about 12 minutes.

3. Place baking sheet on a cooling rack and let cool for 10 minutes. While oat mixture is cooling, reduce oven temperature to 300 degrees.

4. Combine oil and water in a liquid measuring cup. Add apricots, brown sugar and salt to the food processor and process until apricots are very finely ground, about 15 seconds. With the processor running, pour oil mixture through the feed tube and process until a paste forms, about 1 minute.

5. Transfer apricot paste to a large bowl. Add the cooled oat mixture and stir until oats are well coated with apricot paste. Add cereal and cranberries and gently stir until evenly combined.

6. Scrape mixture into the foil-lined baking pan and spread into an even layer. Use the bottom of a dry measuring cup to press down VERY firmly (especially at edges and corners) until smooth and flat. Bake until granola is brown at edges, about 25 minutes.

7. Transfer baking pan to a cooling rack and let the granola bars cool completely in the pan, about 2 hours. Use foil to lift bars out of the baking pan and transfer to a cutting board. Cut into bars and serve.

Check out more BOOMER recipes here!

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers. The family of brands – which includes Cook’s Illustrated, Cook’s Country, and America’s Test Kitchen Kids – offers reliable recipes for cooks of all ages and skill levels. See more online at www.americastestkitchen.com/TCA.

(C)2021 America’s Test Kitchen. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
468
Followers
212
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granola Bars#Quick Oats#Rolled Oats#Walnuts#Food Drink#Cook S Illustrated#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
myrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
tasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Posted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Posted by
Mashed

Over 38% Agree This Is Best Brand Of Peanut Butter

Savory with the perfect blend of salty and sweet; creamy or crunchy, depending on your personal preferences; and absolutely delicious when paired with chocolate, apples, or plain white bread: Of course, we're talking about peanut butter! Peanut butter is something of an American specialty that is enjoyed across the country in many forms. In 2020, almost 300 million American consumers ate the delicious gooey stuff (via Statista).
Recipes12tomatoes.com

4-Ingredient Hamburger Casserole

The easiest casserole you’ll ever make. A casserole made up of just four ingredients might sound like it’s either too good to be true or completely devoid of flavor, but this one is neither of those things. It does have just four ingredients, but it’s very very real and is as tasty as a cheeseburger but with all the comfort of a casserole. I find myself making this on busy weeknights because it’s just so easy to throw together, but unlike some other last-minute meals I’ve tried out, I never hear any whining about this one once we all sit down to dinner.
recipes.net

Pound Cake Recipe (Sara Lee Copycat)

Nothing beats the signature fall aroma of this pound cake inspired by Sara Lee! Its combines cinnamon, nutmeg, and cake flour for a fluffy and moist snack. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Cream sugar and butter together until light and fluffy. Add eggs 1 at a time and mix...
Recipesrecipes.net

Breakfast Pie Recipe

Here’s another great addition to your list of easy breakfast pie recipes with pie crust. Filled with eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, sausages, and many other tasty ingredients in a flaky crust, this breakfast pie recipe has everything you would want in a morning meal. Serve this hearty meal with this spring mix salad that’s equally easy to make and fresh orange lemonade to give everyone an energy boost for the day.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Beef And Refried Bean Enchiladas Recipe

A great enchilada is one of those foods you could probably eat two or three times a week every week forever without ever getting tired of. And this recipe from chef, recipe developer, and registered dietician Kristen Carli will render not one but six amazing beef, bean, and cheese enchiladas. One of the best parts of the recipe, beyond the taste of the finished product? It's actually quite easy as long as you just take it step by step, yet the finished dish is beautiful and impressive and will look like you spent a lot more time and effort than you did.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

3-Layer Magic Cake Recipe

Magic cakes are unique desserts that are perfect for anyone who likes to satisfy their sweet tooth with a wide range of textures. The "magic" in this recipe isn't just from its delicious taste; the batter, which is mixed together as a single combination, separates over the course of baking into three layers that create a journey through crispy, creamy, and dense textures.
recipes.net

Tamale Pies Recipe

These freezer-friendly tamales pies are a great way to spruce up your weekly meal planning. They’re made with turkey so you can have something lighter. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. In two batches, brown turkey, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a bowl.
Posted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Ketchup on Grocery Store Shelves—Ranked!

There are few condiments more popular than ketchup—in fact, Americans eat a whopping $800 million worth of ketchup each year. It's no surprise that ketchup is such a popular condiment. It tastes delicious on burgers, eggs, hash browns, french fries… you get the idea. Ketchup doesn't have a high caloric...
eatwell101.com

15-Minute Cream Cheese Spinach Chicken Pasta

Creamy Spinach Chicken Pasta – This cream cheese spinach chicken pasta recipe comes together quickly and summarizes what “total comfort food dinner” really means. Made with farfalle pasta, rotisserie or leftover chicken, spinach, spices, garlic, cream cheese, and parmesan, you can make this incredible chicken pasta dinner in less than 30 minutes. Enjoy!
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Moist Orange-Cranberry Pound Cake

Orange-cranberry pound cake is the best holiday dessert! The smell will warm your heart! Plus, it is rich, moist, and really delicious! You will love this dessert! Easy and simple to make, try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 box (4-serving size) vanilla instant pudding and pie filling mix.
Recipesagardenforthehouse.com

Tex-Mex Casserole

Hungry? I have a (meatless, gluten-free) Tex-Mex Casserole to offer you! It’s a layered dish of corn tortillas, fresh veggies, black beans, and melty cheese. You can make the casserole well ahead of time, and then bake it off at your leisure. The baked casserole can be frozen. Here’s the recipe for this crowd-pleaser:
Recipesourstate.com

Walnut Fudge Brownies

Preheat oven to 325°. Lightly grease an 8 x 8-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Line the baking dish with a 12 x 12-inch sheet of parchment paper and coat with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, combine the granulated sugar, flour, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, chocolate chips, and salt....
Food & Drinksrecipes.net

Philadelphia® 3-Step Lemon Cheesecake Bars Recipe

Made with a cookie crust and a lemon-cream cheese filling, satisfy your sweet tooth craving with these lemon cheesecake bars that are ready in just 3 steps!. Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Mix cookie crumbs and margarine; press onto the bottom of an 8-inch square pan sprayed with cooking spray.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fiber-Rich Cranberry Snacks

The Ocean Spray Fibre Boost cranberry snacks are arriving on store shelves in the UK to help consumers increase their intake of fiber in an unexpected way. The product is formulated in four flavor options to choose from including Cherry, Mango, Cranberry and Orange, which each contain 86-calories per 30-gram serving along with 7.5-grams of fiber. The cranberries are suited for being eaten right from the pouch as a snack or added to your choice of recipe including cereal, salads and more.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Blueberry Banana Energy Bites Recipe: These Blueberry Banana Bars Pack Protein for Extra Energy

What you eat (or don't eat) for breakfast can set the tone for your entire day. That's why these blueberry banana energy bites are the perfect way to jumpstart the day. Not only are they packed with protein, whole grain oats, nuts and bananas – one of the very best foods for energy – they're also incredibly easy to make (and go great with a cup of coffee or glass of orange juice).

Comments / 0

Community Policy