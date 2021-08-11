Cancel
Public Health

Berlin Venue Arena Encourages Vaccinations With 3 Free Vax Parties

By Nancy Gomez
EDMTunes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berlin Venue Arena club is currently hosting three free vaccination parties with very interesting lineups. All you need to do to participate is head to the club and get one of the offered vaccines. After that, you can dance many hours to the rhythm of the beats. The parties...

#Vax#Nightclub#Vaccinations#Pfizer#Club Commission#Biontech#Berlin Vaccination#Germans
Berlin, DE
Europe
Public Health
Vaccines
Instagram
Public Healthsmartertravel.com

Some Concert Venues Are Requiring Proof of Vaccination

The live music scene came to a screeching halt last year, but concerts have slowly started up again. However, if you are planning on attending a concert or two for the end of summer and into the fall, you will need to check and see what the vaccination or Covid-19 testing requirements are.
Public HealthEDMTunes

Live Nation to Require Vaccine or Negative Test at All Venues & Festivals

Live Nation just announced they will now require all artists, crew, and attendees to either show proof of full vaccination or a negative test at their venues and upcoming festivals, beginning October 4th. Previously, Live Nation stated it would be up to the artists to enforce the mandate or set their own protocols, but now the mandate is in effect for all Live Nation venues and shows.
Politicsmagneticmag.com

ADE In Jeopardy As Dutch Government Closes Nightclubs Until At Least November 1

I generally don’t love writing about COVID restrictions these days because things can change so rapidly that one article one day can be obsolete in a week. It is dizzying trying to keep up mentally, let along trying to write about it. However, this one seems pretty big for the global dance music business. The Netherlands government has been at odds with the events business, especially nightlife, for some time now, and now is really drawing their ire with their latest move. They are shuttering nightclubs until the beginning of November, at the earliest, which would not only be another challenge for nightlife to stay open until then, but now puts Amsterdam Dance Event in serious jeopardy. ADE is held in the middle of October.
Public HealthEDMTunes

AEG Presents Requires Proof of Vaccination For Events, Including Coachella

For several days, various concert promoters and music festivals have announced a change in attendee policy, requiring all festival-goers to show proof of vaccination. Now, joining the ranks is AEG Presents, the second-largest live music presenter in the world. The entertainment company is implementing a new policy requiring concert-goers and...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Mass vaccination programme to end at Derby Arena

Derby Arena's use as a mass coronavirus vaccination centre is to conclude at the end of this month, health bosses have announced. More than half a million jabs have been given out at the sports venue since the start of January. The final vaccinations will be given out on 25...
Denver, COdenverite.com

Proof of vaccination required: Fiddler’s Green, Ball Arena, Bluebird Theater and other AEG Rocky Mountains venues

On August 12, international event promoters AEG announced they’d be requiring proof of vaccination at all of its U.S. venues. The groups’ Colorado branch, AEG Presents: Rocky Mountains, produces concerts and other events at venues like Fiddler’s Green, 1STBANK Center, Bluebird Theater, Ogden Theatre, Gothic Theatre and Ball Arena. And while AEG produces some shows at Red Rocks, AEG’s policy will not apply there, as the amphitheater is owned and operated by Denver Arts & Venues.
Carsmarketresearchtelecast.com

The car-free referendum in Berlin has already collected 50,000 signatures

Citizens should only be allowed to use a motor vehicle privately up to twelve times a year on almost all streets in downtown Berlin – this is the goal of a citizens’ initiative. Within three months she has collected a good 50,000 signatures for an extensive car ban within the S-Bahn ring. On Thursday, representatives of the initiative handed over the lists to the internal administration and applied for the initiation of a referendum.
Public HealthNYS Music

Venues and Musicians Across the state to require proof of vaccination

Proof of vaccination is becoming a norm across venues while musicians urge audiences to mask up in an attempt to save the live music industry from shutting down once again. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is striking back and is threatening shutdowns again across the country with cases in unvaccinated and vaccinated people climbing. In response to this surge of cases, the live entertainment industry is trying to combat the risk of shutting down again by implementing protective measures. Some venues require proof of vaccination to enter while others are asking for masks to be worn even by vaccinated individuals.
Chicago, ILEDMTunes

No COVID Super-Spreader Detected at Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza was one of the first events to adjust their approach to COVID and all of the latest happenings with the pandemic. Chicago‘s most recognizable festival, which wrapped up 2 weeks ago, adopted a new policy for 2021 which required patrons to show proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test 72 hours or less before entering the gates. And since the wrap of the festival, many other upcoming summer and fall events have adopted the same policy. Just yesterday, popular event promoter AEG also announced that they are taking the same approach. And, so far, it looks like it’s the correct way to go about things.
ProtestsEDMTunes

Awakenings Lead Protest in Amsterdam Against Event Restrictions

Dutch festival Awakenings decided to cancel its 2021 edition due to denied permits and tried to comeback during ADE. But event restrictions in the Netherlands will make it difficult, and the organization of Awakenings will celebrate a peaceful protest in order to fight back. Moreover, Dutch electronic duo Mr. Belt...
CoronavirusEDMTunes

ADE in Danger After Dutch Govt Says No Nightclubs Until November

ADE, the biggest festival in the Netherlands, may not happen after all. As a matter of fact, the Dutch government made the decision to not reopen nightclubs until November. The Netherlands experienced another COVID surge and was plunged back into lockdown mode. Back in July, the Prime Minister apologized for his “error of judgment” in scrapping most coronavirus restrictions in the country. Now new health guidelines will be imposed by the Dutch Government in order to fight the Delta variant.
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Helps Shyne Return To The United States As A Diplomat

In 1999, roughly a year before the release of his debut self-titled album, former Bad Boy rapper Shyne was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment for his infamous New York nightclub altercation with Diddy. In 2001, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison, and after being released from prison in 2009, the Belizean rapper was subsequently deported due to being a non-citizen felon.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”

