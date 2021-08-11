Berlin Venue Arena Encourages Vaccinations With 3 Free Vax Parties

I generally don’t love writing about COVID restrictions these days because things can change so rapidly that one article one day can be obsolete in a week. It is dizzying trying to keep up mentally, let along trying to write about it. However, this one seems pretty big for the global dance music business. The Netherlands government has been at odds with the events business, especially nightlife, for some time now, and now is really drawing their ire with their latest move. They are shuttering nightclubs until the beginning of November, at the earliest, which would not only be another challenge for nightlife to stay open until then, but now puts Amsterdam Dance Event in serious jeopardy. ADE is held in the middle of October.