Zhiyun Tech launches Smooth XS smartphone stabilizer in India

NEW DELHI — Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Realme, has announced that the company will launch a new flagship smartphone from the Realme GT series in India on Aug. 18. “From the inception of speed to taking it to next level, everyone has pushed their limits over the last century. #realme has given it a whole new meaning with the upcoming #realmeGT series. Get ready for some fast-paced action with the #FlagshipKiller2021,” Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO, said in a tweet.