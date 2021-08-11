Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Zhiyun Tech launches Smooth XS smartphone stabilizer in India

By Bodhisatwa Ray
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zhiyun Tech which makes products for the camera and mobile phone camera stabilization has announced the launch of Smooth XS smartphone stabilizer for the content creators. Priced at Rs 9,999, the new gimbal Zhiyun Smooth XS is currently available at an inaugural offer price of Rs 7,999 exclusively on Flipkart. The stabilizer comes with features like Hands-free capturing, 260 MM rod, Bluetooth connectivity and over five and half hours of running time.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphones#Rs#Flipkart#Icici Bank Credit Cards#Axis Bank Debit Cards#Zy Cami#Time#Usb#Ip#Twitter#Instagram#Gaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Google Pixel 5a smartphone to reportedly launch on August 26 for $450

Google has already unveiled its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones that are slated to launch this fall. The phones could finally be what the users have been asking as a premium Android smartphone and to top it, the company has opted to use its own new Tensor chipset instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Motorola Edge 20 series India launch teased

The Motorola Edge 20 series announced last week will soon debut in India since the Lenovo-owned company has started teasing the lineup in the Asian country. Motorola India has posted a bunch of teasers on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts with the hashtag #FindYourEdge, suggesting an imminent launch of the Edge 20 lineup in India.
Cell Phonesthewestsidegazette.com

Realme Set To Roll Out New Flagship Smartphone In India On August 18

NEW DELHI — Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Realme, has announced that the company will launch a new flagship smartphone from the Realme GT series in India on Aug. 18. “From the inception of speed to taking it to next level, everyone has pushed their limits over the last century. #realme has given it a whole new meaning with the upcoming #realmeGT series. Get ready for some fast-paced action with the #FlagshipKiller2021,” Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO, said in a tweet.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

vivo Y53s India launch date tipped

Chinese handset maker vivo is expected to debut the vivo Y53s in India in the near future. Earlier this week, the price of this phone appeared in a leak. A few days later, now we know when this smartphone will be launching in the country. According to a report by...
Cell Phonestechnave.com

MediaTek launches two new 6nm 5G chipsets for mid-range smartphones

MediaTek has launched two new 5G chipsets today, the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810. Both of them are mid-rangers based on the 6nm process and are ready to compete with what's available in the market. Without further ado, let's check out the key tech specs and features brought by these two new MediaTek's offerings.
Cell PhonesConsumer Reports.org

Samsung Launches the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G Smartphones

Samsung is rolling out a pair of new foldable smartphones that it says are lighter, more durable, and a little bit cheaper than last year’s versions. The company, in an online event Wednesday, announced the Z Fold3 5G, a larger book-shaped smartphone that unfolds into a 7.6-inch tablet, and the Z Flip3 5G, a smaller, clamshell-style phone.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Noise Buds VS103 launched in India at Rs 1,499

Noise has launched a new Noise Buds VS103 TWS in India alongside the ColorFit Pro 3 Assist Smartwatch. These new launches expand the collection of budget devices offered by Noise in India. The new Noise Buds VS103 feature Hyper Sync Technology and 10mm drivers. The device joins the Noise Air...
Technologymakeuseof.com

Zhiyun Smooth Q3 Review: The Best Budget Gimbal for Instagram Reels and TikTok

At its core, the Zhiyun Smooth Q3 provides a budget-friendly gimbal with everything you want. It's lightweight, supports many popular phones, offers a rotatable fill light, and a modernized button layout to simplify usage. Whether you're after a casual-use stabilizer or professional support for Instagram Reels and TikTok, the Smooth Q3 provides what you need if you can deal with a few bumps along the way.
Cell Phonesimpulsegamer.com

vivo Launches Y52 5G – The Most Affordable 5G Smartphone in Australia

Leading smartphone brand vivo, today officially announced the release of Y52 5G smartphone, as part of the next gen Y Series in Australia. Y52 5G will be the most affordable 5G smartphone in Australia, priced at $379. It’s perfect for value shoppers interested in upgrading to a future proof 5G smartphone, while paying less.
Cell PhonesZDNet

There's been a rise in stalkerware. And the tech abuse problem goes beyond smartphones

BLACK HAT USA: We need to be wary of mobile devices and IoT products, now widely abused to facilitate partner coercion, researchers have warned. At the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas this week, Lodrina Cherne, Principal Security Advocate at Cybereason and Martijn Grooten, consultant and coordinator at the Coalition Against Stalkerware said that the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a surge in the use of stalkerware in intimate partner violence (IPV) and gender-based violence.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

OnePlus to Launch Dual-Screen Foldable Smartphone

OnePlus took Twitter to announce that it had scheduled an event for 11 August at 10:00 a.m. ET. Moreover, the company has also posted a small video clip on its Instagram showing a dual-screen foldable smartphone. If you remember, at the same time there is a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event....
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Nokia C20 Plus launched in India

The Nokia C20 Plus smartphone was made official back in June and now the handset has launched in India and prices start at INR 8,999 which is about $121. As a reminder the Nokia C20 Plus comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.
Cell PhonesBBC

China tech giant Xiaomi aims at global smartphone top spot

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has said it plans to be the world's biggest smartphone maker within three years. The comments by the Beijing-based firm's boss come after it recently overtook Apple to become the second largest mobile brand. South Korea's Samsung Electronics currently holds the number one spot. Xiaomi's founder...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung The Premiere projector launched in India

The Samsung The Premiere projector launched last year and now Samsung is launching the device in India, both models will be available in the country. The models include the Samsung LSP7T and LSP9T and pricing starts at INR 3,29,900 for the LSP7T and INR 6,29,900 for the LSP9T model. Immersion...
Worldbusinesstraveller.com

Air Asia India launches flash sale

Air Asia India has launched a ‘Flash Sale’ on routes across India. Special sale fares are open for advance booking until August 6, 2021 for travel between September 1, 2021 and March 26, 2022. The Air Asia India Flash Sales fares include:. ● Imphal-Kolkata and Imphal-Guwahati from ₹914. ● Bengaluru-Hyderabad...
Healththepaypers.com

India launches new digital payment system

The Indian Government has recently announced the launch e-RUPI, an electronic voucher promoting digital payment solutions. According to an official statement, it is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The users of this one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app, or Internet banking access at the service provider. Any government agency and corporation can generate e-RUPI vouchers via their partner banks.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Xiaomi launches its first robot dog, featuring smartphone tech

Remember that large, yellow robot dog that was occasionally seen roaming the US streets last year? Perhaps a certain viral Reddit video of one muttering uncouth words at a passing car from the sidewalk? (Shhh, you didn't hear it from us!) That was Spot, an experimental cyberdog created by Boston Dynamics, and the first of its kind to become available for the general public.

Comments / 0

Community Policy