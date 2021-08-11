Zhiyun Tech launches Smooth XS smartphone stabilizer in India
Zhiyun Tech which makes products for the camera and mobile phone camera stabilization has announced the launch of Smooth XS smartphone stabilizer for the content creators. Priced at Rs 9,999, the new gimbal Zhiyun Smooth XS is currently available at an inaugural offer price of Rs 7,999 exclusively on Flipkart. The stabilizer comes with features like Hands-free capturing, 260 MM rod, Bluetooth connectivity and over five and half hours of running time.www.techradar.com
Comments / 0