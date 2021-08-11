Three Injured in Petaluma Crash

Petaluma Police are looking into the cause of a crash that injured three people. The three drivers are expected to survive their injuries, according to officials. The crash happened yesterday morning when a box truck was headed west on Lakeville Highway. It crashed with the side of a Volkswagen Jetta going in the opposite direction. The Volkswagen then crashed head-on with a Chevy pickup that was headed west. Part of the Lakeville Highway was closed for several hours in both directions while officials were on scene.