Indiana Running Back Sampson James Goes Back into the Transfer Portal

Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) Former four-star running back and Avon High School product Sampson James has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving Indiana University. James was originally committed to Ohio State University before flipping and staying at home to play for Indiana University. James came to Bloomington with much fanfare but he was stuck behind Stevie Scott for much of his freshman season. He eventually made a pair of starts when Scott was injured and he ran for 275 yards on 81 carries. His best game was in the Old Oaken Bucket with 118 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown to help IU win at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2019.