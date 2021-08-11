Cancel
Hammon hopes it becomes normal for women to get NBA jobs

By DOUG FEINBERG
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS -- Becky Hammon can't wait for the time when it's normal for women to interview for head coaching positions in the NBA and their gender isn't the story. 'œIt's huge and important. It's something that can't be (checking) the box,' the Spurs assistant told The Associated Press. 'œYou have to hire the best person. Half the world's population hasn't been tapped for their mind and ability and skill sets in the sports world. It's something that needs to change.'

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Becky Hammon doesn't hold back on latest remarks on realities as female NBA coach

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon continues her quest to land a top tactician position in the NBA. While she was given interviews in the past, she ultimately didn't get the job. Hammon has already blazed the trail for other female coaches hoping to enter the NBA. But clearly, the dream is to be […]
San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon doesn't want NBA head-coaching job to 'check a box'

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men's team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have "weighed the potential signing" of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
Kevin Durant Lands $15.6 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

Kevin Durant still has off-season love for Southern California, it would seem. Two summers ago, the perennial All-Star bounced out of his oceanfront Malibu villa, selling the $12.2 million house to "CSI" television franchise creator Anthony Zuiker. A professional move from the NBA's Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets soon followed. But now Durant is back, and the 32-year-old holds the keys to a $15.6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, a celebrity-packed guard-gated city in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley.
The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
Report: The controversial reason Bucks let P.J. Tucker walk to Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks just won the NBA title, but they also just lost a key piece in free agency with P.J. Tucker joining the rival Miami Heat on a two-year, $15 million deal. Tucker seemed to be a bit blindsided by the Bucks not making a stronger effort to bring him back in an emotional message put on social media Monday night.
Rockets hopeful of having Usman Garuba at 2021 NBA summer league

With the Spanish men's basketball team eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics, hopes appear to be rising that recently drafted forward Usman Garuba will join the Rockets at the NBA's 2021 summer league. "There are hopes that at some point, Garuba will join them in Las Vegas," Houston Chronicle beat writer...
Dawn Staley, A'ja Wilson earn gold with Team USA in Tokyo

TOKYO — For the second time, Dawn Staley and A'ja Wilson are champions together. With all due respect to the 2017 National Championship, this latest one came on a slightly bigger stage. Saturday night, the US women's national team — led by Staley — topped host nation Japan 90-75 in...
NBA World Reacts To The Rasheed Wallace News

Longtime NBA big man Rasheed Wallace has a new job. The former Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers star is joining Penny Hardaway's staff at Memphis. Wallace, who made four All-Star teams and won an NBA title during his 16-year professional career, had been a high school head coach in North Carolina the last two seasons. He also spent one year on staff with the Pistons in 2013-14.
U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
Patrick Beverley Gets Traded... Again

Patrick Beverley was excited to learn that he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, embracing their "Grit & Grind" culture on Monday. On Tuesday morning though, he found out that he was being traded again, and this time, he's packing his bags and moving to Minnesota. According to ESPN NBA...
What anonymous NBA scouts are saying about Bronny James

With the 2021 NBA Draft officially in the books, scouts are already taking a look ahead to the future college recruiting classes and the top players to come. Unsurprisingly, LeBron James' son, Bronny James, is already heavily under the microscope. At just 16 years old, James is currently a 247Sports...

