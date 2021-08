So many of us get caught up in our daily responsibilities and tasks that it is so easy to lose ourselves and almost function in a zombie-like manner. Sure, you’re getting things done, but how do you feel? You certainly don’t feel alive or conscious or the way you actually meant to feel. It is so important for us to realize the value of being present and conscious of who and where we are in our lives, and prioritize our happiness above all else. This is where the existence of positive energy in your life takes a stand and reminds you of how imperative it is. We’re going to introduce you to a number of ways that will help you attract more positive energy and, as a result, improve your life as well.