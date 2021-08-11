Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Organic Pioneer Award recipients announced by Rodale Institute

vegetablegrowersnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganic Pioneer Award recipients announced by Rodale Institute. Rodale Institute, a regenerative organic agriculture organization, has announced the recipients of the 11th Annual Organic Pioneer Awards, an annual recognition of leaders who are changing the landscape of regenerative organic agriculture for the better. Beyond Pesticides founder and executive director Jay...

vegetablegrowersnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denise O'brien
Person
Tyrone Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Food#Organic Agriculture#Organic Farming#Regenerative Agriculture#Organic Pioneer Award#Beyond Pesticides#The Crops Committee#The Real Organic Project#Rural America#State University#Grinnell College#Democratic Party#Agriculture Advisor#Spanish#New Mexico Program#Usda#Sare#The Western Sare Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Lebanon County, PALancaster Farming

Retirement Community Partners with Rodale for New Trailside Organic Farm

Cornwall Manor Retirement Community and Rodale Institute, a global leader in regenerative organic agriculture, began a collaboration creation of the Cornwall Manor Rodale Institute Trailside Organic Farm earlier this year. Through this partnership, a certified organic vegetable farm is being established on Cornwall Manor’s Woods Campus in Lebanon County. Development...
Dillon, MTumwestern.edu

MCH Announces 2021 Recipients for Equine Icon and Lifetime Achievement Awards

The 2021 recipient of the Equine Icon Award, Dr. Temple Grandin, is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University and a pioneer in improving the handling and welfare of farm animals. Dr. Grandin is a world-renowned animal behavior scientist and active consultant for the livestock and ranching industries. The Equine Icon Award was established several years ago by the Equus International Film Festival to recognize an individual for their dedication to the well-being and welfare of equines.
AgricultureJohnson City Press

ETSU’s Dr. Aruna Kilaru will serve as agricultural science advisor for USDA

Dr. Aruna Kilaru, professor of biological sciences at East Tennessee State University, will serve as an agricultural science adviser for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a term-limited public service professional development program after being selected as a recipient of the Science and Technology Policy Fellowship by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

M&T Bank, Aspen Institute announce winners of first Weaver Awards

M&T Bank and the Aspen Institute announced the winners of the first-ever Weaver Awards on Monday, honoring 10 individuals who are quietly making an impact across Baltimore. Each individual will receive a $7,000 grant for a project that meets a community’s emotional need for connection and belonging. A 12-member selection committee chose the awardees from 100 people who applied or were nominated by neighbors since June 2.
College Park, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Southern Maryland Sierra Club announces recipients of 2021 Scholarship Award

Leonardtown, MD – The Southern Maryland Sierra Club announced today that three local students have been selected to receive awards for its first annual Scholarship Program. The Southern Maryland Sierra Club Scholarship Program selects students in Southern Maryland that combine upstanding character with academic achievement, and who have shown a dedication to community service with an emphasis on conservation and building a sustainable future for all Southern Maryland residents. In recognition of their achievements, Caleb Wiggins and Garrett Hurley have both been selected as runners-up, and Rebecca Arnold has been selected as the Scholarship Award first prize winner.
Indianapolis, INMySanAntonio

Mployer Advisor Announces Indianapolis's Top Employee Benefits Consultant Award Recipients for 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Mployer Advisor, the leading independent platform for employers to research, review and evaluate insurance brokers, is pleased to announce the Indianapolis-based recipients of its inaugural “Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards” for 2021. Mployer Advisor’s Top Employee Benefits Consultant Award Program evaluates brokers based on industry experience, company size, online ratings and reviews and recognizes esteemed brokers that demonstrate market-leading competencies and a proven track record of success among employers, insurance providers and peers.
Agriculturemyalbertlea.com

Organic Food Has Become A Mainstay

Organic food once was viewed as a niche category for health nuts and hippies, but today it’s a routine choice for millions of Americans. For years following passage of the Organic Foods Production Act of 1990, which established national organic standards, consumers had to seek out organic products at food co-ops and farmers markets. Today over half of organic sales are in conventional grocery store chains, club stores and supercenters; Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Target and Safeway are the top five organic retailers.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Foundation announces its 2021-2022 scholarship recipients

The Foundation’s Clinical Educational Endowment was initiated in 2003 with private donations and proved successful. Annually it provides nursing scholarships and clinical education opportunities for hospital staff members. According to the Foundation, the goal of the program has remained the same throughout the years, to strengthen and ensure award winning...
Durham, NCFlorida Star

Family Members; Recipients of Presidential Awards

“Like Mother like Daughter” is a cliche that is often used, but in this case the word “humanitarianism” rang big in the Kee household. Just recently, The Florida and Georgia Star acknowledged Mrs. Lizzie S. Kee for her accomplishment in receiving the “President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award. Not only did she receive this prestigious honor, but her mother, the late Mrs. Ethel G. Shannon received the Congressional Lifetime Achievement Award during one of the first Obama Administration’s Inaugural Programs in 2013 with the legendary Dr. Dorothy Height and Dr. Ben Carson presented by the former Congressman Mel Watt. Her son (my brother), Pastor John P. Kee received the President Obama Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 sponsored by Dr. Dee Thompson, CEO of Purpose Never Dies and Founder, Dr. Lenora Wimberly Peterson of the Global International Alliance. This week, I received the “Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award” presented by Chief Apostle Dr. Kenneth W. Curry of New Horizon Christian Ministries and Certifying Agent for the PVSA program and received an historical President Obama Lifetime Achievement Award from the Global International Alliance.
Rock Island, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Arc of the Quad Cities Area announces 2021 Catalyst Award recipients

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area announced its Catalyst Awards recipients last week at an event at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island. The awards recognize those who have championed for the dignity, independence and acceptance of people with disabilities. Recipients of the awards are listed below:. Business Partner...
CharitiesBeaches Leader

THE PLAYERS announces #Match4Military grant recipients

20 local military- and veteran-serving organizations to receive grant awards. On Aug. 4, THE PLAYERS Championship announced recipients for its #Match4Military grant, which was launched as part of the championship’s 2021 military appreciation activities. The campaign encouraged the community to partner with THE PLAYERS to support Northeast Florida nonprofit organizations that serve military members, veterans and their families. Through the generosity of the entire community…
Personal Financeaccountingtoday.com

AICPA honors 2021 'Standing Ovation' award recipients

The American Institute of CPAs announced the recipients of its sixth annual Standing Ovation award, given to CPAs age 40 and under. Award winners were recognized during the AICPA Engage 2021 conference in Las Vegas. Nine CPAs in all received awards across the personal finance and information technology sectors. “A...
Sioux Falls, SDktwb.com

Canaries Community Fund announces initial grant recipients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Sioux Falls Canaries Baseball Team owners Brian Slipka and Anthony Albanese today announced initial recipients of Canaries Community Fund charitable grants. The Canaries Community Fund is a new initiative of the longstanding Slipka Foundation. In and around Sioux Falls, the Canaries Community Fund is focusing...
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

‘Crop Protection Solution of the Year’ Award goes to Vive Crop Protection

‘Crop Protection Solution of the Year’ Award goes to Vive Crop Protection. Vive Crop Protection announced Aug. 18 that it has been selected as winner of the “Crop Protection Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. These awards are conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market...
Maywood, ILForest Park Review

Local scholarship recipients buoyed by $21K in awards

Ivoryana Neal, 18, knows a thing or two about persistence. As a Black student attending Proviso Math and Science Academy, which is predominantly Hispanic, Neal said she wasn’t easily welcomed into the social fabric of her high school. “Attending PMSA was definitely an experience,” she said. “It was hard. When...
AgricultureNewswise

Improving Soil Carbon Measurements Empowers African Farmers

Newswise — August 18, 2021 - The amount of carbon in farm soils is important to farmers. Soils with high carbon contents tend to provide better yields. They also tend to have more resilience to weather-related crop failure. But measuring the amount of carbon in soil can be expensive and involve several steps. That can make it hard to collect this critical information in regions like sub-Saharan Africa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy