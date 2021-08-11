Organic Pioneer Award recipients announced by Rodale Institute

“Like Mother like Daughter” is a cliche that is often used, but in this case the word “humanitarianism” rang big in the Kee household. Just recently, The Florida and Georgia Star acknowledged Mrs. Lizzie S. Kee for her accomplishment in receiving the “President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award. Not only did she receive this prestigious honor, but her mother, the late Mrs. Ethel G. Shannon received the Congressional Lifetime Achievement Award during one of the first Obama Administration’s Inaugural Programs in 2013 with the legendary Dr. Dorothy Height and Dr. Ben Carson presented by the former Congressman Mel Watt. Her son (my brother), Pastor John P. Kee received the President Obama Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 sponsored by Dr. Dee Thompson, CEO of Purpose Never Dies and Founder, Dr. Lenora Wimberly Peterson of the Global International Alliance. This week, I received the “Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award” presented by Chief Apostle Dr. Kenneth W. Curry of New Horizon Christian Ministries and Certifying Agent for the PVSA program and received an historical President Obama Lifetime Achievement Award from the Global International Alliance.