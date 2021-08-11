Cancel
Bismarck, ND

As Fargo Public Schools Reinstate Masking Policy, Will Other North Dakota Schools Follow?

By Kori B
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is beginning to look a lot like 2020. It has not been two weeks since the University of Minnesota's campuses reinstated mask requirements for staff and students, and North Dakota is beginning to follow suit. You can probably guess which city's schools were the first to reintroduce masking - surprisingly, it was not a university.

Bismarck, ND Posted by Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5

What is the Legal Age of Employment in North Dakota?

There are a lot of businesses looking for employees in Bismarck. If you take a little drive around Bismarck, you will probably notice that there are a lot of "help wanted" signs in business windows. And, if you step into many of the establishments, you may notice that some of the employees seem exceptionally young. I mean, I can't be the only one who sees actually employed children at businesses in town, right?
Mandan, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

$500,000 Grant Will be Used to Demolish San Haven Sanatorium

The San Haven Sanatorium will soon be demolished. According to KFGO, three Mandan, Dakota College of Bottineau, and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa have been awarded grant money for projects from the Environmental Protection Agency. The largest grant of $500,000 went to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the funds will be used to demolish the San Haven Sanatorium near Dunseith. If you have yet to check out one of the creepiest locations in North Dakota, you better do it before it is gone.
Bismarck, ND Posted by Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5

Bismarck Opens Up Their Hearts ONCE Again

I saw the headlines just a second ago on KXNET, and I tried to imagine the horror of coming home from work and finding my best friend GONE. I'm talking about my air conditioner. Let's see, yesterday was at 104 degrees, today another scorcher (almost 100), am I being overdramatic? Probably, but I don't care - BRING ON THE WINTER - NOW!
Mandan, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

The Chad Isaak Murder Trial – YOUR Opinion So Far

I have found that almost everywhere you go in Bismarck, or Mandan, someone will bring up the trial that is going on in Mandan. Chad Isaak is accused of murdering four people on April 1st, 2019 at a Mandan property management firm. Finally, two years later everything is slowly unraveling in the trial that began on the 2nd day of this month.
Burleigh County, ND Posted by Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5

This North Dakota County Is The Fastest-Growing In The Nation.

With all the new construction going on, you'd think it would have to be either Burleigh County or Cass County. You'd be wrong. From Watford City to Arnegard, McKenzie County has been on a population explosion over the past ten years and Williams County is also growing at a brisk pace. The Associate Press reports that McKenzie County has more than doubled it's population in the last ten years going from 6,360 residents in 2010 all the way to 14,700 in the 2020 census. Williams County showed an impressive 83% jump in the same ten year period. Thanks oil patch!
Devils Lake, ND Posted by Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5

Devils Lake, North Dakota Hijacks The News Week. Odd?

I hope not...because their in the news for the wrong reasons. But in my heart for all the right reasons. In July, I paid my first visit to Devils Lake. I might have gone through some time when I was a kid, but it was new to grown up me. My girl Brenda and I went and saw a production of Grease at the Fort Totten Little Theater. It's called Little Theater but Grease was a big ass production. Ok, disclosure...Brenda's most excellent nephew Cole sang a song about "mooning" thus the ass comment.
Relationships Posted by Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5

Best & Worst States To Have A Baby: Where Does North Dakota Fall?

When it comes to having a baby, how good of a state is North Dakota to drop out a kid? I said "having" a baby, not making one. Just to be clear. Our good friends at WalletHub have been laboring (get it) tabulating the data to see which states are indeed the best to have a baby in. As it turns out, North Dakota has a lot going for it when it comes delivering a bundle of joy. In the article, North Dakota ranks 3rd best in hospital cesarean delivery charges. 1st in hospital conventional delivery charges. (Which is pretty amazing if you think about it) Our Doctors don't screw things up very often when it comes to delivering a baby. We rank 24th in average annual cost of early child care. 7th in the nation in low birth weight. 15th in Midwives and OB-GYNs per capita. North Dakota is 26th in pediatricians and family medicine physicians per capita (that's are worst stat). We rank 10th in child care centers per capital. WalletHub even took a look at positive COVID-19 testing rate, and North Dakota came in at number 18. Overall, North Dakota came in as the 6th as the best state to have a baby.

