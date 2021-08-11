Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Hochul promises to ‘fight like hell’ for New York

By KATE LISA Johnson Newspaper Corp.
nny360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — Lt. Gov. Kathleen “Kathy” Hochul, who stands to become the first woman to lead New York, is ready to take the state’s highest office and run a transparent administration, she said Wednesday during her first address as governor-to-be. Hochul, 62, will take over the reins as governor of the state on Aug. 24 from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned Tuesday in the wake of a state attorney general’s office report last week concluding that he sexually harassed multiple women and the state Legislature’s intent to impeach him.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Letitia James
Person
Carl Heastie
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Capitol#Legislature#New Yorkers#The Hamburg Town Board#Democrat#U S Senate#Assembly#D Bronx#D Yonkers#The Executive Chamber#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Incoming Governor Reveals Mask Plan For New York Schools

New York's incoming governor announced how she hopes to protect students and educators safe from COVID this coming fall. The New York State Department of Education issued guidance for all New York school districts as officials wait for the New York State Department of Health to issue its own guidance.
Albany, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Grondahl: The time Andrew Cuomo f-bombed me

ALBANY — I got f-bombed by Andrew Cuomo. He called and went ballistic after an innocuous story I wrote on the governor’s New Year’s Day Executive Mansion open house in 2012. It ran with the headline “Sandy a hit, Andy a miss.”. “Cuomo was rescued from the awkwardness of producing...
Albany, NYwamc.org

On Eve Of Change In Albany, Former Gov. Paterson Discusses Hochul, Cuomo, Spitzer, And The Legislature

A New York state Governor forced to resign because of his personal conduct. A lieutenant governor suddenly thrust into leadership. Certainly, that’s where Democrat Kathy Hochul finds herself in mid-August, but David Paterson had a similar experience in March 2008. Paterson had gone from Senate Minority Leader to Eliot Spitzer’s running mate in 2006 to governor just two years later, at a moment when Andrew Cuomo was still attorney general. And at another pivotal time in state government history, Paterson spoke with WAMC Tuesday.
PoliticsNew York Post

Disgraced Gov. Cuomo files for $50K pension ahead of delayed resignation

Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed retirement papers with the state to receive a $50,000 annual lifetime pension — just days before his resignation takes effect over his sexual harassment scandal. “The governor just filed his application for service retirement. The date of retirement is Sept. 1, 2021,” a spokesperson for...
Politicsanjournal.com

Andrew Cuomo's Surprise Defender

When New York Attorney General Leticia James issued her report containing the accusations that the governor had acted inappropriately with 12 women, many individuals on both sides of the aisle no doubt rejoiced. One man, however, who has been soundly attacked himself by New York Democrats was appalled. He stated that he had no personal knowledge as to the truth or falsity of the charges, but that the governor was not being treated fairly or lawfully.
Politicsnny360.com

Officials call talk of Upstate New York losing congressional rep speculative

Theories about what area of Upstate New York will lose representation in Congress are purely speculative, officials said Tuesday, after initial U.S. Census data shows greater population loss upstate, causing a hum about how elective districts will be redrawn for draft maps to be released next month. New York will...
New York City, NYNBC New York

Lawmakers Still Await Cuomo Resignation Letter as Disgraced Gov Grants 10 Clemency

With just one week to go until his resignation is supposed to take effect, lawmakers want to know where Gov. Andrew Cuomo's formal resignation letter is. The governor's current state of limbo with one foot out the door — while still making big decisions and no resignation letter known of — is not sitting right with some members of the state assembly who do not trust Cuomo.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul Meets With New York City School Parents, Mayor, And Public Advocate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Governor-in-waiting Kathy Hochul arrived in the Big Apple on Tuesday, one week before she’ll formally take the oath of office, to begin getting her arms around the enormous problems facing the city. CBS2 cameras were the only ones there when she entered the building for a series of key meetings. Hochul’s schedule tells a lot about the issues she’s concerned about, the people she needs to work with. There was a sit-down with Mayor Bill de Blasio, an intriguing meeting with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, but first a meeting with parents and educators to discuss how to get...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Addresses His Brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “I Did Urge Him to Resign, When The Time Came”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned from vacation Monday night and addressed the biggest story to break during his week off the air (at least until the Afghanistan news broke over the weekend): his brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. “This situation is unlike anything I’ve imagined,” the CNN host said, acknowledging that he did not cover his older brother’s scandals. “I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything, I was there to listen, and offer my take,” he added. “My advice to my brother was simple and consistent: own what you did, tell people what you...
Public HealthNew York Post

Kathy Hochul should probe Cuomo’s COVID nursing home scandal, report says

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was toppled by a sexual harassment scandal — but don’t forget about his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic in nursing homes, a new report says. Incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul should order a top-to-bottom probe of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in nursing homes last year under her disgraced boss, Cuomo — the Empire Center for Public Policy study said.
PoliticsPosted by
93.1 WZAK

David Paterson, NY’s First Black Governor, Says He ‘Was Always Pretty Leery’ Of Andrew Cuomo

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. As the dust settles from the political downfall of Andrew Cuomo — who announced his resignation last week amid fallout from sexual misconduct allegations from nearly a dozen women — a growing number of reports are lending further credence to questions about the disgraced New York governor’s character.
Politicsnny360.com

Editorial — Keep it going: Legislature must proceed with impeachment against Cuomo

Sustained criticism over the weekend compelled state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to finally commit to releasing the Judiciary Committee’s report on its investigation into several controversies involving Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Heastie angered many people Friday by announcing that the Judiciary Committee would suspend its impeachment proceeding against Cuomo. He said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy