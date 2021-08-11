Hochul promises to ‘fight like hell’ for New York
ALBANY — Lt. Gov. Kathleen “Kathy” Hochul, who stands to become the first woman to lead New York, is ready to take the state’s highest office and run a transparent administration, she said Wednesday during her first address as governor-to-be. Hochul, 62, will take over the reins as governor of the state on Aug. 24 from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned Tuesday in the wake of a state attorney general’s office report last week concluding that he sexually harassed multiple women and the state Legislature’s intent to impeach him.www.nny360.com
