Wolf Pack football alum Nate Burleson joining 'CBS This Morning' cast

CBS This Morning is getting another shakeup, the first under new CBS News co-presidents Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon and under new executive producer Shawna Thomas. The latest tweak to the morning show will see co-anchor Anthony Mason depart to become a culture correspondent for CBS News, with his seat at the table taken by former NFL player and Good Morning Football and NFL Today analyst Nate Burleson. Burleson was a guest anchor on the program in May, while Tony Dokoupil was on paternity leave. Burleson also signed an overall deal with ViacomCBS, which will see him continue as an analyst on...