Wolf Pack football alum Nate Burleson joining 'CBS This Morning' cast
Nevada football alum Nate Burleson, whose post-NFL career has been wildly successfully, will join "CBS This Morning" starting in September. The agreement is part of Burleson's new long-term contract with CBS, which includes his role on "The NFL Today,' the network's Sunday football pre-game, halftime and post-game show. Burleson, who also works for NFL Network, will have an expanded role across CBS News and CBS Sports, including crossing over to "CBS This Morning," the network's flagship morning program, as co-host alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.nevadasportsnet.com
