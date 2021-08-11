Cancel
Branford, CT

Branford Land Trust Receives $10,000 Branford Community Foundation Grant for Education and Community Outreach

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Schiffer grant will be used to reinvigorate the Branford Land Trust's (BLT) Education and Community Outreach Committee after an extended COVID hiatus, with an emphasis on youth programs and community outreach. Non-profit BLT manages and protects over 1,000 acres in more than 130 parcels and holds conservation easements on another 400 acres in Branford. Shown here, Jarvis Creek Marsh. (Photo by Jen Payne)

