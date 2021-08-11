Branford Land Trust Receives $10,000 Branford Community Foundation Grant for Education and Community Outreach
The Schiffer grant will be used to reinvigorate the Branford Land Trust's (BLT) Education and Community Outreach Committee after an extended COVID hiatus, with an emphasis on youth programs and community outreach. Non-profit BLT manages and protects over 1,000 acres in more than 130 parcels and holds conservation easements on another 400 acres in Branford. Shown here, Jarvis Creek Marsh. (Photo by Jen Payne)www.zip06.com
