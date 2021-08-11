Hear Thrice's Dynamic New Song "Robot Soft Exorcism"
Revolver has Thrice's new album, Horizons/East, available for pre-order on black vinyl — grab yours from our shop while they last!. Last month, Thrice announced that they're releasing a new album called Horizons/East in September, which will mark their 11th record total and their first since 2018's Palms. The Orange County vets also dropped an impressive single called "Scavengers," and now they're back with another titled, "Robot Soft Exorcism."www.revolvermag.com
