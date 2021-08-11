Cancel
Hear Thrice's Dynamic New Song "Robot Soft Exorcism"

By text Eli Enis
Revolver
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevolver has Thrice's new album, Horizons/East, available for pre-order on black vinyl — grab yours from our shop while they last!. Last month, Thrice announced that they're releasing a new album called Horizons/East in September, which will mark their 11th record total and their first since 2018's Palms. The Orange County vets also dropped an impressive single called "Scavengers," and now they're back with another titled, "Robot Soft Exorcism."

