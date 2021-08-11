Hear Thrice's Dynamic New Song "Robot Soft Exorcism"

A constant compulsion for cultural commentators, is the attempt to cleanly organise the often subtle gradations of historical change into clearly-defined eras. Music is one avenue where this happens all too frequently, resulting in those endless disagreements over whether certain artists slot into certain movements, and if not – just where do they fit? Though, in reality, there is much less collectivist thinking than the history writers imply, there are still those moments where it seems the wider consciousness of culture and music comes to something fairly close to alignment.