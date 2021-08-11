Cancel
Business

Former Tesla Employee Who Said Supervisors Called Him The N-Word Wins $1 Million In Lawsuit

By BET Staff
 7 days ago
Tesla will pay $1 million to former employee Melvin Berry who said he was called the N-word by his supervisor. According to court docs obtained by CBS News, Berry, 47, began working for Tesla in 2015 as a materials handler in 2015. He quit after 17 months due to racial harassment on the job. In 2017, he filed two complaints against his supervisors at Tesla with California's fair employment office, alleging he was called a racial slur, forced to work longer hours and made to push a heavier cart of materials.

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

