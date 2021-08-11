Cancel
Business

Apple Reaches Settlement With Corellium, Dropping its Lawsuit

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple and security firm Corellium have reached a settlement and Apple has dropped its lawsuit. The terms of the settlement are confidential (via Post). Corellium is a mobile device virtualization company that sells virtual versions of iOS to security researchers. Apple tried to acquire Corellium in 2018 but was turned down. Then, Apple sued the company in 2019, saying that Corellium infringed on its copyrights: “Corellium has simply copied everything: the code, the graphical user interface, the icons — all of it, in exacting detail.”

