Apple Reaches Settlement With Corellium, Dropping its Lawsuit

Apple on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal in its copyright infringement lawsuit against Corellium, a case that was partially settled last week. Filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the notice appeals to the Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit a final judgment entered into the docket earlier today regarding Apple's claims of copyright infringement. — Specifically, the appeal targets a summary judgment (now part of the final judgment) reached inDecember 2020. At the time, U.S. District Court Judge Rodney Smith ruled in favor of Corellium and against Apple on the tech giant's claims of direct infringement.