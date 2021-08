Today has been a highly volatile day for stocks with significant retail investor interest. One such stock that has seen volatility present to the upside today has been SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC). Indeed, SGOC stock nearly doubled from yesterday’s close to as high as $8.23 per share this morning. However, shares have settled down to as low as $5.40 per share in early afternoon trading as this stock whipsaws back and forth.