KRAFTON announces PUBG Continental Series 5 details, including its $1,000,000 total prize pool
SANTA MONICA, CALIF. - AUG. 11, 2021 - KRAFTON, Inc., the creators of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, today announced details around its next premier esports event, PUBG Continental Series 5 (PCS5). PCS5 consists of four regional tournaments across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Asia-Pacific. Sixteen teams from each region will compete for their share of more than $250,000 USD (for a total prize pool of more than $1,000,000 USD across all regions).www.invenglobal.com
