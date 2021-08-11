KRAFTON announces PUBG Continental Series 5 details, including its $1,000,000 total prize pool

Following the conclusion of PMPL MYSG Season 3 happened this year, PUBG Mobile esports is back with the next edition of the tournament which is PMPL MYSG League Season 4 due to be held later this month. The tournament will be hosted as a qualifier for the PMPL regional finals, in this case the SEA or the South East Asia region which also includes Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. A very crucial tournament for the teams aspiring to be in the PMPL SEA Finals and eventually the annual PMGC Season 1, this tournament will have high stakes and will thus provide good competition.