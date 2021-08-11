Cancel
Video Games

KRAFTON announces PUBG Continental Series 5 details, including its $1,000,000 total prize pool

By David "Viion" Jang
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MONICA, CALIF. - AUG. 11, 2021 - KRAFTON, Inc., the creators of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, today announced details around its next premier esports event, PUBG Continental Series 5 (PCS5). PCS5 consists of four regional tournaments across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Asia-Pacific. Sixteen teams from each region will compete for their share of more than $250,000 USD (for a total prize pool of more than $1,000,000 USD across all regions).

Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

PUBG’s Next eSprorts Event Will Have a 1 Million Dollar Price Pool

PUBG: Battlegrounds has just today announced the newest eSports event, known as PUBG Continental Series 5, with each region competing for 250,000 USD for a total prize pool of 1 million dollars across all 4 regions. PUBG has also announced all the dates for the open qualifiers of the tournament...
Video Gamesplayer.one

PUBG Continental Series 5 to Start This September

The schedule for the fifth tournament of the PUBG Continental Series has finally been revealed. Matches for all regions start in the middle of September. The prize pool for the tournament starts at $1 million, divided equally across four participating regions. In addition, 30% of all PCS5 item sales are added to the total prize pool. The breakdown is:
Video Gamesdotesports.com

PMPL Thailand season 4 to begin August 24 with $76,000 prize pool

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand will happen between Aug. 24 and Sept. 26, Tencent announced today. Twenty teams from the country will be competing in the league for a share of the 2,531,000 baht (about $76,000) prize pool. The season has been divided into two stages, the league...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile launches the Next Star Program featuring $100M prize pool

PUBG Mobile, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has announced the PUBG Mobile Next Star Program. This brand new content creation program will have a whopping $100 million reward pool available to the content creators. Content creators who are part of the program will get specialized training courses, invitations to exclusive events and esports competitions. Also, these content creators will get a chance for some dedicated meetings with the PUBG Mobile team. This brand new program will launch first in limited regions – Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Turkey, before it is made available globally.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PUBG Announces To Partner With Acclaimed K-pop Group Blackpink

PUBG: Battlegrounds, recently renamed, has announced that to partner with hyper-popular K-pop group Blackpink in an event that will begin this same month of August 2021. The PUBG x Blackpink collaboration was shared on Twitter (below) with a short announcement video with the soundtrack of the group’s iconic song, “How You Like That”. Additionally, it has been confirmed that various items will be added to the game as part of the collaboration, including items that can be purchased, cosmetic map adjustments, and event missions in the game.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MYSG League Season 4: Date, prize pool, and more

Following the conclusion of PMPL MYSG Season 3 happened this year, PUBG Mobile esports is back with the next edition of the tournament which is PMPL MYSG League Season 4 due to be held later this month. The tournament will be hosted as a qualifier for the PMPL regional finals, in this case the SEA or the South East Asia region which also includes Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. A very crucial tournament for the teams aspiring to be in the PMPL SEA Finals and eventually the annual PMGC Season 1, this tournament will have high stakes and will thus provide good competition.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Krafton Officially Changes Name of 'PUBG' to 'PUBG: Battlegrounds'

Krafton has officially changed the name of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, commonly known as PUBG, to PUBG: Battlegrounds — its full name now technically PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: Battlegrounds. According to reports, the name change was done under the radar in July. “Krafton is actively expanding the PUBG brand through a variety of new...
Video Gamesesports.net

What Is The Biggest Esports Tournament? – Prize Pools & Viewers

Esports has come a long way in popularity and profitability. From its humble beginnings, the industry weathered countless bouts of stigma and desolation to become one of the fastest-growing sources of entertainment in the world. Relative to the evolution of video games, esports underwent various eras that eventually led to...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021 unveiled with $200,000 prize pool

The League of Legends: Wild Rift Southeast Asia (SEA) Championship 2021 will happen from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3, Riot Games announced today. 21 teams from across SEA and Oceania will be competing for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and slots to the Wild Rift World Championship 2021.
Video Gamestheedgemarkets.com

Shares in South Korea's Krafton, maker of hit game 'PUBG', fall in debut

SEOUL (Aug 10): Shares in Krafton Inc, the South Korean company behind the blockbuster video game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), opened down 9.9% from their initial public offering (IPO) price on their trading debut on Tuesday. The games developer, backed by Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, was valued at about...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall announced with a prize pool of ₹ 75,00,000

Garena has announced the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall, its flagship event which is now open to all Free Fire players in India and Nepal. Teams can sign up for this tournament between August 16th, 2021 to August 23rd, 2021 through the in-game Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode. The top FFC teams will be joined by seeded teams from the recent Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Summer, as they compete for the best part of the ₹ 75,00,000 prize pool in this esports tournament.
Video GamesIGN

PUBG Renamed to PUBG: Battlegrounds As Krafton Expands the Game’s Universe

Krafton has renamed PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) to PUBG: Battlegrounds, which as redundant as sounds, may be the key to holding the PUBG universe of lore together. The change was spotted by PC Gamer, noting that the game's new name is now official across all of its social media. What's funny is that while Krafton has essentially removed all mentions of the game's creator 'PlayerUnknown' from its social media and title pages on game stores, the end-user license agreement (EULA) and description, on Steam at least, still mentions the player's name.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

PlayStation ANZ Announces NBA 2K21 Tournament, Prize Pool Valued at $10,000 AUD on Offer

While NBA 2K21 may be a game from last year, Sony Interactive Entertainment Australia are encouraging players in their supported regions (Australia and New Zealand) to boot up the game on the PlayStation 4 again and see just how good their skills still are. Players are now invited to register their interest HERE or in-game to participate in a special tournament taking place throughout August.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Ultimate Summit 3 prize pool exceeds $150,000, on pace to become biggest Super Smash Bros. prize pool ever

Just a day after breaking $100,000, the Ultimate Summit Three prize pool has now surpassed $150,000 and is on pace to become the biggest Super Smash Bros. prizing in history. Beyond the Summit’s second Smash Major this year trailed the first, Smash Summit 11, which holds the current record for the biggest Smash prize pool in history at $155,373. This surge in the prize pool came during the final 20 hours of Ultimate Summit’s vote-in period, which saw six players added to the event’s final roster after pooling together support from across the community.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

All qualified teams for the 2021 LoL World Championship

The time for the 2021 League of Legends World Championship is fast approaching. Although there's no official start date to Worlds 2021 still, many of the regional leagues are entering Summer Playoffs — the tournaments that will determine the 24 teams to qualify for the most important League of Legends tournament of the year.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

VCS reportedly cancels Summer Split after multiple delays, will still send teams to Worlds

An exclusive report by South Korean publication Naver Sports has stated that a source close to the Vietnam Championship Series has confirmed that the 2021 VCS Summer Split will be canceled. The Summer Split has already been delayed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam, and while no official announcement has been made, it looks as though Vietnam may have to find another way to decide who will represent the country at the World Championship this fall.
Video Gamesfullpresscoverage.com

Which eSports Competitions are the Most Popular?

The COD CDL Championship kicks off in August, with Atlanta FaZe considered the favourites with online betting odds where punters can tip them outright at 6/4, with Toronto Ultra jus behind at 7/2. The Call of Duty League (CDL) sees teams compete in best-of-five matches in a 4v4 battle throughout the season, leading to the playoffs starting on the 19th of August in Los Angeles.

