There Must be an Alien Presence in Fairfield, Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County says it was hit by ransomware that has caused service disruptions for nearly two weeks. Twin Falls County Commissioners announced their forensic specialist hired to investigate the attack informed them is was ransomware that hit their computer network. Since August 7, Twin Falls County government was hit with internet and communications problems that impacted most departments. Emergency services was not impacted as much because it operates on a different system as is the Division of Motor Vehicles. Twin Falls County Commission Chairman Jack Johnson said at this point it appears no personal information was taken, but there is always that possibility. He said it may be more than a week before the system is fully restored. Johnson said the forensic specialist is working on the ransom ware encryption.