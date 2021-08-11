Cancel
Fairfield, ID

There Must be an Alien Presence in Fairfield, Idaho

By Bill Colley
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple of months ago I wrote a story about a movie being filmed near Fairfield. The home of a friend has been used for the filming of some scenes. He knows a bit about cinema because he has another friend in the movie business. A guy named Bruce Willis, who is slightly better known than your local talk radio host. The weather along the Camas Prairie is a unique micro-climate. While it was hot in the Magic Valley on the day of filming, the crew working in Fairfield on that particular morning dressed in winter clothing!

Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

How Many of These 17 Popular Twin Falls Locations Have You Visited?

It is pretty interesting to find out how much we miss as we go along with our lives. There is so much happening around us, and no way to take it all in. I have lived here in Twin Falls for almost 15 years and I'm still learning about new places I need to visit around the city. Over the last two or three years I finally went to the Perrine Coulee Falls and felt brave enough to walk along the Old Towne Rock Creek Parkway. Both those locations were awesome and beautiful.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Ransomware Attack Confirmed on Twin Falls County Systems

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County says it was hit by ransomware that has caused service disruptions for nearly two weeks. Twin Falls County Commissioners announced their forensic specialist hired to investigate the attack informed them is was ransomware that hit their computer network. Since August 7, Twin Falls County government was hit with internet and communications problems that impacted most departments. Emergency services was not impacted as much because it operates on a different system as is the Division of Motor Vehicles. Twin Falls County Commission Chairman Jack Johnson said at this point it appears no personal information was taken, but there is always that possibility. He said it may be more than a week before the system is fully restored. Johnson said the forensic specialist is working on the ransom ware encryption.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

150 Deer Dead in North Central Idaho, Fish and Game Testing for Disease

KAMIAH, Idaho (KLIX)-Around 150 white-tailed deer have died of some sort of disease in North Central Idaho and it isn't clear what is causing it according to game officials. Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials in the Clearwater region said reports continue to come in of dead deer in the Kamiah area, as of August 13. So far, tests for bluetongue and epizootic hemorrhagic disease, and adenovirus hemorrhagic disease have come back negative in the corpses tested.
LifestylePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

WIN: Roaring Springs 4-pack

Take the family out of town and enjoy a visit to Roaring Springs on us. Enter for a chance to win 4 passes to Roaring Springs in Meridian. While it’s not easy for a sequel to surpass the original film in terms of quality, it does happen every once in a while. Here are 10 sequel films that are better than their predecessors.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls ID Temps To Drop Nearly 30 Degrees By Wednesday

For those in southern Idaho that are over the excessive heat of the summer, there's good news to report. We may have just had our last really hot weekend of the summer. I think most of you would agree that this summer in southern Idaho has been unusually warm. Triple digit heat isn't uncommon in Twin Falls, but I can't remember a recent summer where we've seen so many days teetering on the verge of it. This past weekend was no exception.

