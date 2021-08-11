Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corona, CA

USC Freshman Korey Foreman Reveals Biggest Challenge Since Joining the Trojans

By Claudette Montana Pattison
Posted by 
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419YIF_0bObchio00

Freshman defensive end Korey Foreman spoke with reporters for the first time on Tuesday, since suiting up in the cardinal and gold. Foreman was the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation out of high school and a highly coveted prospect.

The bar is set high for the Corona, Calif. native. Many expect Foreman to make an immediate impact for the Trojans' defensive unit this fall, regardless if he earns a starting spot come September 4. USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando spoke on Foreman's progression after Monday's fall practice, saying that he is "everything we thought he would be" and more.

While Foreman is still learning Orlando's system and progressing well, he revealed that the transition from high school to college has been just that, a transition. "It's a big change for sure. Just the tempo, and just the fast pace of everything and the physicality of of everything [is different]," Foreman said. "The speed of the game has gotten a lot faster than I thought it would be. Being able to come out here and train in the offseason, I thought I was able to prepare for it, but it's something that you can't prepare for, you step into it and it's just a new world."

Foreman joined the Trojans this summer and opted to not enroll early at USC last spring. While the urgency to become great is there, Foreman is taking things day-by-day and focusing on what he can control.

"Right now I'm doing the best I can to focus on my job and everything else around me. But between the depth chart and everything else, you have to talk to coach [Clay] Helton about that."

[WATCH: Korey Foreman Talks Relationship With DL Coach Vic So'oto]

-----

You may also like:

USC's CFB Coaches Poll Ranking is 'Overrated'

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

Comments / 1

AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
470
Followers
460
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, CA
Corona, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Orlando
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#American Football#Usc Freshman#Cfb#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Former USC Trojan Cameron Smith Announces NFL Retirement

Former USC linebacker Cameron Smith announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. "For the past 18 years, football has been such a tremendous part of my life. It has provided countless friendships, incredible memories, and invaluable lessons that will last a lifetime," said Smith in a social media post. "When I had open-heart surgery last year, I grappled a lot with what I had been asking my body to do in order to play this great game. Ultimately, I’ve decided that I’ve been asking for it to do too much.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

USC Safety Suffers Season Ending Injury

The Trojans kicked off their final week of fall camp on Monday, which included full pads and plenty of physical play. Despite being two short weeks away from the season opener against San Jose State, USC has failed to find success avoiding injuries. Here is a full report from Clay...
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Bold Reactions to USC's Top 25 AP Poll Ranking

The Associated Press released it's pre-season poll, and ranked the USC Trojans No. 15 overall ahead of the 2021 college football season. Five Pac-12 teams graced the Top-25, Oregon ranking at No. 11, USC at No. 15, Washington at No. 20, Utah at No. 24 and Arizona State at No. 25.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

USC Earns High Ranking in Top 25 AP Poll

The Associated Press released it's pre-season poll, and the USC Trojans found themselves ranked fairly high ahead of the 2021 college football season. Five Pac-12 teams graced the Top-25, Oregon ranking at No. 11, USC at No. 15, Washington at No. 20, Utah at No. 24 and Arizona State at No. 25.
Corona, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

Vic So'oto: Korey Foreman is "Taking Huge Jumps Every Day"

Korey Foreman has impressed many since his arrival to USC, including defensive line coach Vic So'oto. After the Trojans Friday practice So'oto touched on Foreman's progression since the start of fall camp. “He’s a pup, man. I got to teach him how to walk,” said So’oto. “Korey is taking huge...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Amon-Ra St. Brown Labeled 'Stud' After NFL Debut

The Detroit Lions kicked off their preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, and finished the night with a 16-15 loss. Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown saw some action during his NFL debut, and impressed many with his performance. The California native tallied two catches for 12 yards, and highlighted his superb route-running skillset.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

USC LB Drake Jackson Reveals 2022 NFL Draft Plans

Junior linebacker Drake Jackson is officially back in the rotation with the Trojans after being withheld from fall camp due to health and safety protocols. Jackson is expected to make major impacts for USC's defense this year, and emerge as a leader for the team. "Our coaches are putting that...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

USC DC Gushes Over Korey Foreman: 'He is Everything We Thought He Would Be'

Things are off to a great start for freshman defensive end Korey Foreman, as USC wrapped up their third fall practice on Monday. Foreman was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class, and considered a player who could make an immediate impact for the Trojans' defense this fall. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando touched on Foreman's progression on Monday, telling reporters that the Southern California native is 'everything we though he would be' and a 'work in progress'.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

USC Freshman CB Ceyair Wright Signs NIL Deal With Overtime

USC freshman cornerback Ceyair Wright will star in Overtime's new series, Dual Threat according to several reports. The series will give an inside look into Wright's last few months of high school as he prepared for the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The series will also show Wright's transition into college.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Report: USC Football's CFB Coaches Poll Ranking is 'Overrated'

USA Today released their college football coaches poll ahead of the 2021 season, which ranks the Top-25 FBS teams in the NCAA. While the SEC conference generally dominates every pre-season poll, the Pac-12 conference found themselves represented with three schools cracking the Top-25. 1. Alabama (63 first-place votes) 2. Clemson.
Texas StatePosted by
AllTrojans

Texas Wide Receiver Caleb Douglas Commits to USC Without Ever Visiting Campus

Hightower HS [Missouri City, TX] wide receiver Caleb Douglas announced his commitment to USC on August 10. Douglas took to social media to share the news:. The 2022 wideout is 6'3", 185-pounds, and the No. 101 ranked wide receiver nationally. He boasts 20 offers from elite programs all around the country including Texas Tech, Utah, Tulane and Baylor. Speaking of the Baylor Bears, Douglas was previously committed to the program, but de-committed last week.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

USC OC Graham Harrell Praises Running Back Room

USC's running back room has done a complete 180 since the 2020 season. The Trojans lost two of their veteran running backs Stephen Carr and Markese Stepp who decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal for Indiana and Nebraska. Despite the loss of these two stars, the Trojans found more...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

WATCH: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Leaps Over Defender at NFL Training Camp

Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown proved once again that he has tremendous amounts of talent after making a jaw dropping play at Lions practice on Monday. St. Brown was filmed running down the field, and when a fellow Detroit defender came towards him for the tackle. Instead of trying to run around the defender, he simply hurdled over him, leaving his teammates speechless.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

USC Freshman Raesjon Davis Brings a 'Pro-Mindest' to Practice

While it's presumed that freshman defensive end Korey Foreman will take the Trojans defensive unit by storm this season, don't sleep on freshman linebacker Raesjon Davis. Davis, the Mater Dei alum joined the Trojans this summer and has already started impressing his new head coach with his mindset, attitude and skillset.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Clay Helton Recaps First Practice of USC's Fall Camp

USC Football's first fall practice is officially in the books. After a two-hour training session without pads, Head Coach Clay Helton walked up to the media stand for the first time since 2019. Helton began his post-practice press conference by sharing his overall thoughts and impressions from the teams Friday session.

Comments / 1

Community Policy