Miner Family Winery Napa Valley

Small, family-owned wineries are at the core of what makes Napa Valley special, and there’s a lot to love about Miner Family Winery. Owner Dave Miner put it like this: “We like to have people come here and have a good time, learn some things they want to, taste good wines and just enjoy themselves. Those are the themes here at Miner that we try to promote all the time. So come visit.” This place and brand are firmly built on friendly and foundational pillars: unpretentious, approachable, and inviting.