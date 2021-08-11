Keysight Automates Testing of Salesforce Deployments

With the increasing craze for mobile phones, the craze for mobile applications is also increasing year on year. People are excited about every new application being released and the new updates that follow. Hence it creates a huge responsibility on the mobile app developers and testers to develop a bug-free app and testers to ensure the application is user-friendly. And to do this mobile automation testing is essential. Nowadays there are various mobile automation testing tools to perform the tests. Yet these platforms also keep on updating on a regular basis and it is difficult to keep up with the trends. Let us have a look at the top 5 trends in mobile automation testing: