Panthers Sign Former Bengals Starting Linebacker

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 8 days ago

The Carolina Panthers have signed free agent linebacker Josh Bynes according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

Bynes, 31, played and started in all 16 games a year ago for the Cincinnati Bengals. He posted a career-high 99 tackles and also recorded five tackles for loss, two QB hits, one sack, and one fumble recovery.

During his collegiate career at Auburn, Bynes was a three-year starter and was a member of the Tigers' 2010-11 national championship team that defeated Oregon. Former Panthers QB Cam Newton was also on that squad.

After going undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft, Bynes signed with the Baltimore Ravens where he spent the first three years of his NFL career. After his time in Baltimore, he served stints in Detroit, Arizona, and then Baltimore once again before inking with the Bengals. For his career, Bynes has racked up 477 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 14 QB hits, 5.5 sacks, and four interceptions.

Carolina is a bit low on numbers in the linebacking corps as Denzel Perryman is dealing with an injury and Julian Stanford and Clay Johnston have missed recent practices as well.

The team also announced that safety Lano Hill was activated from the COVID-19 list but was immediately released.

