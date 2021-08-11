Tasty Treat or Toxic Tidbit? Which Fruits are Safe for Dogs & Which Can Make Them Sick

When you think of a healthy diet, you probably imagine one packed with fresh fruit. That might be a winner for us, but it’s not quite the same for our dogs. So can dogs eat fruit? Well, fruit isn’t off the menu altogether – packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber, it can be a great snack option for our four-legged friends. But it’s also high in sugar, so moderation is crucial for long-term weight control. Plus, some fruits can upset your dog’s digestive system – or worse – so it’s important to know your stuff before you stock up the fruit bowl.