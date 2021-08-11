Cancel
Video Games

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call Launches This Fall

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call Launches This Fall. Last year, the Star Wars franchise released its action-adventure VR experience in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. The game met the fans’ taste and it was announced that it a Part II would follow. Now, ILMxLAB and StarWars.com present Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call. The story will take up from the first installment, where a droid technician operating near Batuu became an adventurer. Last year’s game features a few familiar faces from the franchise, including Anthony Daniels’s C-3PO and Master Yoda, while Last Call will see some new characters called Lens Kamo and Baron Attsmun make their appearance. The first one is “a treasure hunter, her only goal is to keep artifacts out of the wrong hands,” while Attsmun “is an ultra-wealthy industrialist who sells cybernetic parts throughout the galaxy.”

