Expert: Representation of Black Populations in Pharmacy is Critical to Equitable Access to Vaccines, Care
Jacinda Abdul-Mutakabbir, PharmD, MPH, AAHIVP, assistant professor of pharmacy practice at Loma Linda University School of Pharmacy, discusses the importance of Black pharmacists in creating equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jacinda Abdul-Mutakabbir, PharmD, MPH, AAHIVP, assistant professor of pharmacy practice at Loma Linda University School of Pharmacy...www.pharmacytimes.com
Comments / 1