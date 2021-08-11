Expert: Representation of Black Populations in Pharmacy is Critical to Equitable Access to Vaccines, Care

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) applauds the legislative action taken by Governor John Carney and the Delaware General Assembly to ensure Delawareans have unimpeded access to high-quality health care, delivered by the clinician of their choice. With the passage of House Bill 141, an Act to Amend Title 24 of the Delaware Code Relating to Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, Delaware joins 23 other states, the District of Columbia and two U.S. territories in adopting Full Practice Authority (FPA) legislation, streamlining health care delivery by granting patients full and direct access to the comprehensive services nurse practitioners (NPs) are educated and clinically prepared to provide. Passage of this legislation bolsters efforts to reduce health care disparities and increase health equity throughout the state.