An update on De’Andre Hunter’s injury

By Jake Gordon
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI didn’t expect Hunter to be ready for the start of the 2021 season, but I’ll absolutely welcome him being ready for the start of the season. He struggled with injuries throughout 2020-2021, but when he did play, he was awfully exciting, featuring some elite defense and efficient shooting — exactly why the Hawks drafted him fourth overall. If his scoring totals continue to increase and he stays healthy, he’s going to be one of the premier 3-and-D wings in the Association.

