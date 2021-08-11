Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Biosimilar Semglee Could Spell Massive Changes for Net Cost of Insulin

By Skylar Kenney, Assistant Editor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA’s approval of the insulin glargine biosimilar Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn; Viatris) could potentially result in a considerable decrease in expenses for patients with diabetes who are dependent on insulin. Projecting how this approval could affect the cost of care for patients with diabetes requires an understanding of the current price for insulin in the United States, the mechanics causing it to rise, and what Semglee’s approval as an interchangeable biosimilar means for pharmacists and patients.

Eli Lilly
David Steinberg
