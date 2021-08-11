Biosimilar Semglee Could Spell Massive Changes for Net Cost of Insulin
The FDA’s approval of the insulin glargine biosimilar Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn; Viatris) could potentially result in a considerable decrease in expenses for patients with diabetes who are dependent on insulin. Projecting how this approval could affect the cost of care for patients with diabetes requires an understanding of the current price for insulin in the United States, the mechanics causing it to rise, and what Semglee’s approval as an interchangeable biosimilar means for pharmacists and patients.www.pharmacytimes.com
Comments / 0