DMTV Milkshake: Making Space for BIPOC Creatives
Claima Stories is a podcast with a mission: to inspire and empower Black and Brown creatives as they pursue their ambitions. It's the brainchild of Claima co-founder and host Bimma Williams, who's now midway through a 30-day, four-city tour of the West Coast, as he interviews local BIPOC creatives on how they've turned their ideas into reality. Past guests include Andy Nguyen of Afters Ice Cream, streetwear entrepreneur James Whitner, sound engineer Derek Ali, and creative director Paris Cole.
