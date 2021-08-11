Cancel
NFL

APC Podcast: If you care, what to watch for if you watch Packers preseason football

By Zach Rapport
Acme Packing Company
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook, it’s the preseason. It’s vanilla schemes, it’s backup players, and perhaps most crucially, it doesn’t count. We’re not saying you should invest your precious time in watching this Saturday’s preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans, but we’re not not saying that either. And if you did find yourself plopped down in front of the tv or logging on to Gamepass to watch the game (you know, hypothetically, of course), here are some things we at the APC pod think are worth paying attention to:

Kylin Hill
#Apc#The Packers#American Football#Apc Podcast#The Green Bay Packers#Acme Packing Company
