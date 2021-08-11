Expert: Atezolizumab Approval for Non-Small Lung Cancer Would Be First Major Improvement to Standard of Care in 15 Years
The safety of atezolizumab in the Impower010 trial was consistent with its known safety profile and no new safety signals were identified. The FDA has granted Priority Review to atezolizumab (Tecentriq, Genentech) as adjuvant treatment following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for people with non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors express PD-L1≥1%, with the drug assigned a PDUFA date of December 1.www.pharmacytimes.com
