It was long-awaited, but Clemson got its first W of the 2021 season without having played a game yet as coach Dabo Swinney confirmed on Friday that star wide receiver Justyn Ross has been cleared to play this upcoming season after being sidelined with a congenital fusion condition in his neck and spine for more than a year. Initially thought to be a stinger he suffered in March 2020, the condition required surgery and could have ended his football career. Instead, he's been making slow but important progress back to the field.