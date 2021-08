With the NBA Summer League in full swing, basketball fans are getting an early look at what this year's draft class has to offer — and what a class it is. Plenty of eyes will be focused on Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Rockets guard Jalen Green and Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley. The top three picks of the 2021 NBA Draft figure to play prominent roles on their new teams and lead their franchises into the future.