FDA Grants Priority Review to Pembrolizumab as Adjuvant Therapy for Renal Cell Carcinoma
If approved, pembrolizumab would be the first adjuvant immunotherapy option for this patient population with renal cell carcinoma. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) has been granted priority review by the FDA for the adjuvant treatment of patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence following nephrectomy or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.www.pharmacytimes.com
