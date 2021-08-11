FDA Grants Priority Review to Pembrolizumab as Adjuvant Therapy for Renal Cell Carcinoma

Preferences for treating patients with locally advanced urothelial carcinoma based on various factors, including disease presentation and patient preference. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Let’s move on to the disease states. Neeraj, we talk about localized bladder cancer, which is amenable to curative intent therapy with surgery or radiation. Then we have the locally advanced but unresectable, which is not amenable to curative intent surgery. We also have distal metastases. Do you have any comments about how you contextualize these disease states of bladder cancer?